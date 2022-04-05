Oakcrest earns 3-2 victory over Lower: Late Monday tennis, lacrosse, volleyball, golf roundup

The Oakcrest High School boys tennis team earned its first victory of the season Monday, beating host Lower Cape May Regional 3-2 in Cape-Atlantic League National Division match.

Oakcrest's Kyle Espina won 6-1, 6-4 in first singles for the Falcons (1-1). Brian Tran won 6-4, 6-0 in third singles. Angelo Cuerquis and partner Nish Kiritharan won 7-5, 6-0 in second doubles.

For Lower Cape May (0-2), Connor Deignan rallied to beat Thomas Pham 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in second singles. Lower's Matt Eck and Robert Eckel won 6-1, 6-3 in first doubles.

Girls lacrosse

Southern Reg. 16, Point Pleasant Borough 3: Rylee Johnson scored her 200th career goal in the win. She finished with four goals and three assists. Sophia Cooney scored four, Delaney Falk three. Dierdre Jones scored twice and added two assists. Casey McBride had four assists and scored once. Ayla Cozzone and Emma Gallaro each scored once. Morgan Muirhead made three saves.

Gabby Rossi scored three for Point Pleasant (1-1).

Lacey Twp. 15, Central Reg. 5: Zoey Smith scored six to go with nine ground balls and six draw controls for the Lions (3-0). Shyanne Nucifora added five assists and score once. Madison MacGillivray had six ground balls, five draw controls and two assists. Kayleigh Flanegan scored four, Isabelle Merola three and Delaney Dittenhofer one. Maeve Meehan made 11 saves.

Hannah Lewis scored three for Central (1-1).

Clearview Reg. 18, Egg Harbor Twp. 8: Emily Gargan scored four for the Eagles (1-2). Hayley Henderson added three goals and two assists. Henderson also had eight draw controls and four ground balls. Gargan added four draw controls and three ground ball. Sagie Broschard scored once. Brianne Macchia made 16 saves.

Ashley Noto led the undefeated Pioneers (3-0) with six goals.

Brick Twp. 17, Pineland Reg. 5: Skyler Freschi scored three and had two assists for Brick (2-0). Molly O'Brien made seven saves. Brick led 9-3 at halftime. No Further information was available.

Williamstown 16, Oakcrest 0: Olivia McMaster scored five goals for visiting Williamstown (2-1), and Brylee Barry, Grace Caspar and Sophia White each added two. Oakcrest fell to 0-3.

Boys volleyball

Lacey Twp. 2, Lakewood 1: David Alvarez had nine assists, three digs, two kills and two service points for the Lions (1-0). Brayden Jiminez added eight kills. Engel Brian had 12 service points, seven kills and four aces. Brennin Smith finished with 12 digs and four assists.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.