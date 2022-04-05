 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TENNIS, LACROSSE, VOLLEYBALL GOLF ROUNDUP | LATE MONDAY

Oakcrest earns 3-2 victory over Lower: Late Monday tennis, lacrosse, volleyball, golf roundup

The Oakcrest High School boys tennis team earned its first victory of the season Monday, beating host Lower Cape May Regional 3-2 in Cape-Atlantic League National Division match. 

Oakcrest's Kyle Espina won 6-1, 6-4 in first singles for the Falcons (1-1). Brian Tran won 6-4, 6-0 in third singles. Angelo Cuerquis and partner Nish Kiritharan won 7-5, 6-0 in second doubles.

For Lower Cape May (0-2), Connor Deignan rallied to beat Thomas Pham 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in second singles. Lower's Matt Eck and Robert Eckel won 6-1, 6-3 in first doubles. 

Girls lacrosse

Southern Reg. 16, Point Pleasant Borough 3: Rylee Johnson scored her 200th career goal in the win. She finished with four goals and three assists. Sophia Cooney scored four, Delaney Falk three. Dierdre Jones scored twice and added two assists. Casey McBride had four assists and scored once. Ayla Cozzone and Emma Gallaro each scored once. Morgan Muirhead made three saves.

Gabby Rossi scored three for Point Pleasant (1-1).

Lacey Twp. 15, Central Reg. 5: Zoey Smith scored six to go with nine ground balls and six draw controls for the Lions (3-0). Shyanne Nucifora added five assists and score once. Madison MacGillivray had six ground balls, five draw controls and two assists. Kayleigh Flanegan scored four, Isabelle Merola three and Delaney Dittenhofer one. Maeve Meehan made 11 saves.

Hannah Lewis scored three for Central (1-1).

Clearview Reg. 18, Egg Harbor Twp. 8: Emily Gargan scored four for the Eagles (1-2). Hayley Henderson added three goals and two assists. Henderson also had eight draw controls and four ground balls. Gargan added four draw controls and three ground ball. Sagie Broschard scored once. Brianne Macchia made 16 saves.

Ashley Noto led the undefeated Pioneers (3-0) with six goals.

Brick Twp. 17, Pineland Reg. 5: Skyler Freschi scored three and had two assists for Brick (2-0). Molly O'Brien made seven saves. Brick led 9-3 at halftime. No Further information was available.

Williamstown 16, Oakcrest 0: Olivia McMaster scored five goals for visiting Williamstown (2-1), and Brylee Barry, Grace Caspar and Sophia White each added two. Oakcrest fell to 0-3.

Boys volleyball

Lacey Twp. 2, Lakewood 1: David Alvarez had nine assists, three digs, two kills and two service points for the Lions (1-0). Brayden Jiminez added eight kills. Engel Brian had 12 service points, seven kills and four aces. Brennin Smith finished with 12 digs and four assists.

Tennis and golf

Boys tennis

Oakcrest 3, Lower Cape May Reg. 2

Singles: Kyle Espina O d. Justin Popdan 6-1, 6-4; Connor Deignan LCM d. Thomas Pham 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Brian Tran O d.  Anthony Fucci 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles: Matt Eck-Robert Eckel LCM d. Keagan Samuel-Shrij Dave 6-1, 6-3; Angelo Cuerquis-Nish Kiritharan O d. Destin Gomes-Moustafa Nasr 7-5, 6-0.

Records: Oakcrest 1-1; LCM 0-2.

Southern Reg. 5, Toms River South 0

Singles: Sean Kahl  d. Joe Zamudio 6-3, 6-4; Bryan Kahl d. Dylan Linder 6-4, 6-1; Paul Schriever d. Luca Monaco 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Frank Straerk-Conner Addiego d. Eric Brown-Ethan Krempel 6-3, 6-3; Jon Beck-Dean DiRocco d. Ving Dang-Bradey Barnes 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Southern 2-0; TRS 0-1.

Millville 4, Atlantic City 1

Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Jacob Lewis 6-3, 6-0; Andrew Crain M d. Jeronimo Ruiz 6-3, 7-5; Matthew Sooy M d. Dhiraj Bhattacharjee 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Russell Corson-Nicholas Meehan M d. Safin Uddoullah-Huzaifa Zikria 6-0, 6-0; Shaun McCarthy-Tyler Traylor-McKnight M d. Hiro Das-Reed Burns 6-0, 6-0.

Records: AC 0-1; Millville 2-0.

Absegami 4, Cedar Creek 1

Singles: Austin Snyder A d. Sean Snyder 6-0, 6-0; Colin Morrissey A d. Chase Blanchard 6-2, 7-5; Phu Bach A d. Chris Lam 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck CC d. Dario Gosevski-Archit Parekh 6-2, 6-0; Khush Brahmbhatt-Shakti Rajput A d. Daniel Perez-Owen Nowalsky 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Records: Absegami 2-0; CC 1-1.

Vineland 3, St. Augustine 2

Singles: Vincent Polistina SA d. Gregory Burgess 6-2, 6-4; Tanner Roth SA d. Rodrick Zapanta 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 Austin Bushma V d.. Santino Casale 7-6, 4-6, 6-3

Doubles: Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel V d. Magnus Eisler-John Terista 3-6, 6-4, 2-6; Lawrence Hill and Dev Patel V d. Nathaniel Paradela-Warren Garland 6-1, 6-1

Records: Vineland 1-1; St. Augustine 0-1

Pineland Reg. 5, Manchester Twp. 0

Singles: Brian Delbury d. Angelo Terrero 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Falduto P d. Calvin Spicer 7-5, 6-2; James Cahill d. Domonic Terrero 6-2, 7-6;

Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Adam Grelak d. Chase Destafney-Andrew Perez 6-1, 6-0; John Staino-Michael Staino d. Mark Taylor-Patrick Pagdatoon 6-2, 6-2

Records: Pinelands 1-0; Manchester 1-1

Boys/coed golf

Mainland Reg. 150, ACIT 219

At Linwood Country Club (par 34)

ACIT: Dylan Williamson 44, Luca Canesi 51, Alex Holstrom 60, Wyatt DeLuca 64.

MR: Zach Freed 35, Luke Tappeiner 37, Evan Goldberg 38, Phil Stefanowicz 40.

Birdies: Williamson ACIT. Freed, Stefanowicz MR.

Records: ACIT 0-1; Mainland 1-0.

St. Augustine Prep 151, Atlantic City 280

At Buena Vista Country Club

AC: Mohammad Bilaal 67, Mir Khair 69, Jeff Su 72; Abidul Bhotiyan 72.

SA: Frank Wren 36, Brendan Meagher 37, Pat O'Hara 38, Ryan Small 40.

Ocean City 186, Egg Harbor Twp. 189

At Greate Bay Golf Club

OC: Alex Bayham 44, Cameron Yoa 46, Sam Williams 48, Race Meyers 48

EHT: Johnny Neveling 47, Charlie Jones 48, Olivia Nehmad 48

Records: OC 10; EHT 0-1

Southern Reg. 189, Toms River South 197

At Ocean Acres Country Club (par 36)

SR: Aidan Paulhus 45, Alex Henbest 46, Graeme Schnarre 47, Logan Savoth 51

TRS: Jack Yuro 44, Sam Ingenito 50, Chris Higham 51, Kyle Chambers 52

Records: Southern 2-0; TRS 0-1

At Union League National (par 36)

Middle Twp. 208, Cape May Tech 218

M: Jake Riggs 44, Haley Cohn, 49, Julia Radzieta 55, Dylan Zimmerman 60

CMT: Jonathan Neiman 49, Robert McHale 52, Justin Walker 58, Gavin Clark 59

Records: Middle 1-0; CMT 0-1

Cedar Creek 165, Holy Spirit 214

at Mays Landing Golf Club (par 35)

CC: Dylan Guericoni 38, Hunter Stubley 40, Andrew Squire 42, Bella Haines 45

HS: Bobby Lee 51, Jared Aiello 52, Nate Vekteris 53, Sal Palmeri 58

Records: CC: 1-0; Spirit 0-1

Girls golf

Barnegat 216, St. John Vianney 239

At Colts Neck Golf Course

B: Yasmeen Muhammad 49, Maura Glines 53, Jocelyn Ziarko 55, Kira Pokluda 58

SJ: Adrianna Cerniglia 44, Catherine O'Grad 62, Olivia Koopman 64, Ava Rocconov 69

Records: Barnegat 1-0; SJV 0-1

