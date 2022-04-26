Oakcrest defeats previously undefeated St. Joseph: Late Monday roundup

Adrian Firpo scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Oakcrest High School baseball team to a 5-4 victory over previously undefeated St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.

With one out the eighth, Firpo ran on the pitch and Joel Thompson bunted. Firpo kept running and scored the walk-off winning run. The Falcons' Gavin Healy tied the game with a two-run double in the seventh. Firpo scored four runs and doubled. Ben Gehring pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out three. Thompson singled twice and scored.

Jimmy Mantuano doubled, had an RBI and scored for the Wildcats (8-1), who are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Lucas Middleman and Cohl Mercado also had an RBI.

Absegami 12, Holy Spirit 8: Michael DeBlasio had three RBIs and scored twice for the Braves (4-5). Andrew Baldino and Matthew Johansen each scored three. Johansen added two RBIs. Krish Sheth and Adrian Wiggins each doubled. DeBlasio struck out seven in four innings. Frank Gargione pitched 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Holy Spirit led 7-5 after four innings. The Braves scored four in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Trevor Cohen scoredt wice and doubled for the Spartans (6-6). Gavin Cohen signled twice and scored. Luca Bruno and Ryan Spina each scored twice. Donovan Patten pitched five innings and struck out seven. Connor Lamanteer struck out four in two innings.

No. 1 St. Augustine 12, ACIT 1: Ryan Taylor went 2 for 4 with a three-run triple and scored once for the undefeated Hermits (9-0). Marco Levari, Cole Frye and Austin Sofran each gad two RBIs. Sophomore JP Podgorski earned his first varsity win, pitching an inning of relief with three strikeouts. Josiah Ragsdale, Mason Dorsey, Ryan Weingartner and Kyle Neri each scored two runs.

St. Augustine, the top-ranked team in the Elite 11, led 7-0 after the first inning.

Kostya Yakita had an an RBI double to score Carmine Sausto in the third inning for the Red Hawks (4-5).

Vineland 4, Millville 3: The game was tied 2-2 after seven innings. In the eighth, each team scored a run. The Fighting Clan scored in the bottom of the ninth to win. For Vineland (6-3), Enzo Descalzi drove in two and scored once. Anthony Rakotz scored two runs and had an RBI. Alex Rodriguez doubled and singled. Benedetto Andreoli struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings.

The Thunderbolts fell to 3-7.

Cape May Tech 7, Bridgeton 3: The visiting Hawks (4-5) scored their seven runs in the first three innings to lead 7-0. James Murray went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI for Tech, and Nick Boehm was 1 for 2 with two runs.

Marshon Green went 2 for 4 with a double and a run for Bridgeton (3-6), and Camaron Dunkle was 1 for 3 with a run. Bridgeton scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Pitman 11, Wildwood 0: Pitman collected 13 hits in the five-inning game. Aiden Ewe went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the visiting Panthers (9-1), and Billy Keehn was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Joey Mormile went 2 for 3 for Wildwood (4-4), and Junior Hans, Ernie Troiano and Jake Craig each had a hit.

Hammonton 14, Atlantic City 0: Landon Haines homers, drove in two runs, singled and scored for the Blue Devils (4-4). Derek Adamucci scored four and singled. Jamison McNally tripled and had three RBIs. Matt McAleer had three singles and scored two. Paul Kalani struck out five in four innings. Lukas Guerrier had three strikeouts in one inning.

For the Vikings (2-9), Drew Storr singled. Matt Master pitched three innings and struck out six.

Buena Reg. 6, Lower Cape May 0: Charlie Saglimbeni singled twice, drove in two and scored once for the Chiefs (7-3). Adrian Macario doubled and had an RBI. Zachary Strouse and Joey Kurtz each scored once and had an RBI. Jeremiah Doughty struck out three in six innings.

Jake Kronemeyer tripled and singled for the Caper Tigers (2-7). Evan Golden and Kody Lewis each singled twice. Ryan Pew struck out two in 3 1/3 innings.

Softball

No. 3 Egg Harbor Twp. 9, Our Lady of Mercy 0: Madison Dollard pitched a two-hitter for visiting EHT (12-0), which is ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11. Dollard struck out 14 and walked two.

The visiting Eagles had 15 hits, including home runs by Sienna Walterson and Payton Colbert. Walterson also doubled, singled and drove in four. Colbert and Riley Martini also had three hits. Colbert and Ryley Martini each had two RBIs. Martini went 4 for 4. Sofia Spatocco singled twice and scored once.

For OLMA (3-5), Maggie Douglas and Faith Huscher each singled. Emma Douglas pitched a complete game with three strikeouts.

Lacey Twp. 13, Pinelands Reg. 6: Grace Giordano doubled and drove in three for the Lions (6-5). Sarah Zimmerman doubled, scored three and had two RBIs. Darrian Koudelik doubled, scored twice and had an RBI. Madison English had two RBIs. Rylan Leary doubled twice, scored a run and had an RBI. Sarah Zimmerman pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.

The game after two innings was tied 4-4. Lacey scored three in the third and two in the fourth.

Kayla Weber and Hannah Theuret each had three RBIs and went 3 for 4 for the Wildcats (5-6). Theuret also scored three and doubled. Jesse Cheney and Weber each scored once.

