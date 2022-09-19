Oakcrest boys soccer beats Cedar Creek 3-1: Roundup

The Oakcrest High School boys soccer team scored three goals in the first half to beat host Cedar Creek 3-1 on Monday.

Jack O’Brien led the Falcons (3-0-2) with goals in the 23rd and 38th minutes to make it 2-0. O'Brien's first goal was on a penalty kick.

Andrae Johnson added the third goal. LeMarc Rex assisted on O’Brien’s second goal.

Lorenzo Fortunato scored on a deflection for Cedar Creek (2-3-1) in the 57th minute.

No. 7 Middle Township 7, Cape May Tech 0: Steven Berrodin had two goals and an assist for the host Panthers (5-0), ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Lucas Matthews had a goal and an assist for Middle, and Vincent Povio, Chase McCray, Gabriel Hernandez and Tommy Shagren each added a goal. Three goalies — Devon Bock (2 saves), Miles Stafford (2 saves) and Nova Simon (1 save) — combined on the shutout.

Ocean City 1, Mainland Regional 0: Tanner Bell scored a second-half goal for visiting Ocean City (5-0), and Jon Leap assisted. Logan Smith had two saves for the shutout. Jeff Thomas had seven stops for Mainland (0-6).

Hammonton 7, Vineland 2: Hammonton’s Carter Bailey had two goals and an assist, and John Waddell and Tyler Lowe each scored twice. Jaxon Miller added a goal, and Luke Griscom made four saves for the win. The host Blue Devils (2-2-2) led 5-2 at halftime. Austin Donato scored both goals for Vineland (0-4).

No. 11 Egg Harbor Township 2, Millville 0: Gabe Mendoza and Ryan Evenson each scored for the host Eagles (4-1), who are 11th in the Elite 11. Joseph Martin had an assist and Brett Barnes recorded the shutout with one save. Millville dropped to 2-1.

Girls soccer

Lower Cape May Regional 6, Cape May Tech 0: Tessa Hueber scored two goals and had one assist for Lower Cape May. Julia Deignan, Jasmine Levengood, Doaa Mohamed and Meredith Lutjen each scored one goal. Kiara Soto made one save for the shutout. Tech goalie Kayleigh Rhodes had 20 saves.

Middle Township 2, Absegami 1: Middle trailed 1-0 at halftime but won it on goals by Eva DiMitrov and Olivia Sgrignioli. Ciara DiMauro had one assist for the visiting Panthers (4-1). Angelina Lorenzo made seven saves for the win. Absegami fell to 2-2.

Millville 4, Egg Harbor Township 1: Sadie Drozdowski had a two goals and an assist for the host Thunderbolts (3-0), and Cali Sloan added a goal and two assists. Taylar Knoop scored once for Millville, and Gabby Wheatly made fives for the win. Gabriella Piantadozi scored for EHT (1-4).

Atlantic Christian 11, Pleasantville 0: Isabell Alford and Lydia McCarthy both scored twice for host Atlantic Christian. Paige Noble, Reyna Lewis, Eden Wilson, Sophia Johnson, Stephanie Valdes , Alli Schulndt and Kennedy Vasquez also scored. Taylor Sutton made four saves for the shutout. Pleasantville’s Amari Otero had nine saves.

Field hockey

Lacey Township 5, Brick Township 0: Delaney Dittenhofer led visiting Lacey (5-1) with three goals, and Zoey Smith had a goal and an assist. Caitlin Jerabek contributed one goal, and Maeve Meehan made four saves to record the shutout. Vivianna Sharples had 12 saves for Brick Township (2-3).

Girls volleyball

Lower Cape May Regional 2, St. Joseph Academy 0: The visiting Caper Tigers won with set scores of 25-13 and 25-14. St. Joseph fell to 0-3.

Oakcrest 2, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0: The host Falcons (3-3) had scores of 25-23 and 25-22.

Egg Harbor Township 2, Absegami 1: The host Eagles (3-3) rallied to win with scores of 14-25, 25-18 and 25-17. Absegami dropped to 1-3.