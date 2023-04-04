Joseph Snodgrass scored in the first quarter for the Oakcrest High School boys lacrosse team, but the Falcons lost 5-1 to Sterling in a nonconference game Tuesday.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first quarter.

Jorge Curtidor-Cornejo made 10 saves for the Falcons (0-2). Marek Guerrier had seven ground balls and won four of nine faceoffs. William Will added six ground balls.

Sterling improved to 1-1. No further information was available.

From Monday

No. 6 Ocean City 10, Ridge 8: The Red Raiders rallied with three fourth-quarter goals to beat host Ridge 10-8 in a nonconference game.

Pat Grimley scored four goals and had one assist for the Red Raiders, and Charlie Schutta had three goals. Chase Labarre added two goals and Dylan Dwyer had one. Ridge led 8-7 after three quarters.

The Red Raiders are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

No. 2 Southern Reg. 21, Toms River North 1: Hayden Lucas scored five goals and had two assists for the visiting Rams (1-0), who are No. 2 in the Elite 11. Konnor Forlai had five goals. Tyler Murowski added four goals and an assist, and Liam Griffin had three goals and two assists. Joey DeYoung had two goals and two assists. Southern goalies AJ Mattern and Nick Roesch each had three saves. T.R. North dropped to 0-1.

Barnegat 12, Brick Memorial 4: Seth Freiwald scored four for the Bengals, and Jakob Jason added three goals. Luke Tortorici had six assists and one goal. Keegan Dunn had three assists and scored once. Robert Sawicki scored twice and added an assist. Bailey Carroll scored once. Lucas Holland made six saves.

Jack D'Eufemia scored three for Brick (0-1).

Cedar Creek 15, Oakcrest 3: Sean Ralston scored six for the Pirates (1-0). Jason Bishop scored four and had four assists. Evan Scholder added three assists and two goals. Robby Cote had two assists and scored once. Luke Simon and Mike Jarvis each scored once. Bryan Dougherty made 11 saves.

Joseph Snodgrass scored three for Oakcrest (0-1).

Mainland Reg. 22, Absegami 4: Harrison LaMonica scored five for the Mustangs (1-0). Jack Walcoff and Jack Venneman each scored four. Venneman added three assists. Joe DeGaetano scored three and had two assists. Ryan Merryfield scored three. Jack Kwapinski, Tony DeSalle and Brian Keenan each scored once. Brandon Gaines went 12 for 17 on faceoffs. Carter Mostecki made three saves.