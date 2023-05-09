Joseph Snodgrass scored three goals to lead the Oakcrest High School boys lacrosse team to an 8-2 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.

Marek Guerrier and Connor Flynn each scored twice for the Falcons (3-7), who led 4-0 at halftime. Mark DeCicco added two assists. Edward Silipena scored once and had one assist. Guerrier won nine of his 10 faceoff attempts. William Will added 11 ground balls. Jorge Curtidor-Cornejo made 15 saves.

The Fighting Clan fell to 2-12.

Girls lacrosse

No. 4 Southern Reg. 15, Pinelands Reg. 0: Morgan Muirhead and Adyson Griffin combined for both of their first career shutouts.

Kaya Nascimento and Emily Hoosack each scored their first varsity goal. Deirdre Jones scored six and added an assist for the Rams (10-2). Anna Malandro scored two and had one assist. Delaney Falk scored twice. Jenna Sarnoski and Avery Smith each scored once and had an assist. Ayla Cozzone scored once, and Nascimento had an assist.

Emma Murry made 10 saves for Pinelands (2-10).

Our Lady of Mercy 17, Atlantic City 4: Rylie Gemberling scored eight and added two assists and seven ground balls for the Villagers (12-2).

Lucia Visalli scored three, and Gabby Celli added three assists. Jenna D'Orio and Gabby Eaise each scored twice and added two assists. Alex Sirakides and Jacqueline Carey each scored once. Kaleigh Matlack made five saves, and Brooke Callan made two.

The Vikings fell to 5-6.

Boys volleyball

Pinelands Reg. 2, Barnegat 0: The host Wildcats won with sets of 25-13 and 27-25.

Brogan Duelly had 15 kills for Pinelands (16-3), and Dan Brunke had 32 assists, nine digs and two kills. Ethan Woods contributed seven kills and nine digs. Ryan McCorry added 11 digs, three assists and 10 service points, and Connor Bonicky had five kills. Barnegat fell to 6-10.