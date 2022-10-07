 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OAKCREST 23, EHT 14

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School football team regained the momentum in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 23-14 on Friday.

The Falcons improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the West Jersey Football League United Division. EHT fell to 2-5 on the season and 2-3 in the division.

Oakcrest scored on 24-yard run by Asad Hunt in the first quarter, a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback Marcus Lee to Aldrich Doe and a late 55-yard run by Jaleel Williams. Victor Irizarry kicked three extra points, and defensive tackle Nasir Regley brought down an Eagles runner in the end zone for a safety.

The score was 7-7 at halftime. EHT running back Leon Ellis scored on an 82-yard run and a 4-yard pass from Bradley Smith.

The game was held up for about 15 minutes in the first half due to an injury to Eagles junior running back Kemun Council, who was taken away by ambulance. After the game, coach Kevin Stetser declined to discuss the injury.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I've been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

