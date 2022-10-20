O.C. wins Boys, Girls County titles in cross country

Ocean City High School's Nick Scarangelli won the boys race at the Cape May County Cross Country Championships on Thursday and Cape May County Park, and he led O.C. to the team title.

Wildwood's Macie McCracken won the girls, and Ocean City took the next five places to win the team title.

The O.C. boys won the title with 19 points. Wildwood was second with 66, Lower Cape May Regional placed third with 79, Middle Township took fourth with 86 and Cape May Tech finished fifth with 121.

The Red Raiders girls team won with 20 points. Middle finished second with 70, Wildwood was third with 76, Lower Cape May took fourth with 95 and Cape May Tech placed fifth with 120.

Wildwood Catholic was in both races but did not have five runners in either race for team scoring.

Scarangelli, a senior, won the 3.1-mile boys race in 15 minutes, 49.55 seconds, and teammates Matt Hoffman (16:23.36) and Chris Sardy (16:45.08) were second and third, respectively. Lower Cape May Regional's Jack Sura was fourth in 16:48.17 and Wildwood's Jorge Cruz Valle was fifth in 16:56.70.

McCracken, a sophomore, won the girls race in 18:45.73. Maeva Smith finished second in 19:26.84 to lead Ocean City, and she was followed by teammates Chloe Care (third in 19:54.48), Olivia Palmieri (fourth in 20:14.30), Frankie Ritzel (fifth in 20:17.85) and Grace McAfee (sixth in 20:25.74).

Girls soccer

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal

(2) Mainland Reg. 2, (3) Middle Twp. 0: The host and second-seeded Mustangs (10-3-1) got goals from Savannah Jones and Jane Meade. Hannah Cipkins and Maddie Taylor had assists, and goalie Genevieve Morrison made five saves. Angelina Lorenzo made 12 saves for third-seeded Middle (11-3).

Mainland will meet the winner of top-seeded Ocean City and fifth-seeded Cedar on Monday for the championship.

Girls volleyball

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals

Mainland Reg. 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The host Mustangs (16-2), ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, won with scores of 25-20 and 25-10. Della DeRichie led Mainland with six kills and had one ace, and Sadie West had 12 assists, eight service points, one kill and two aces. Caroline Moyer added two kills and three digs, and Sydney Booth and Ava Jamison each had four service points and one kill.

Field hockey

Holy Spirit 6, Vineland 0: Aggie Forte led the visiting Spartans (8-3) with three goals and Alexandria Graffius had two goals and two assists. Riley Cautilli added a goal and two assists, Lauren Cella contributed two assists and Piper Martin made seven saves for the win. Arisdelsi Acevedo had one save for Vineland (6-8-2).