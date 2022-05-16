O.C., Spirit girls, boys meet Tuesday in CAL Lacrosse Tournament finals

The inaugural Cape-Atlantic League Lacrosse Tournament championship games will consist of a boys and girls doubleheader Tuesday between Ocean City and Holy Spirit high schools.

The Holy Spirit girls team (13-4) will meet the Red Raiders girls (13-3) at 4:30 p.m. at Stockton University’s Pomona Road turf field in Galloway Township in the first final. A half-hour after the girls game, the O.C. boys team (9-7) will play the Spartans boys (12-2) at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the same site.

The CAL Lacrosse Tournaments were planned for 2020, but the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The tournaments also were not held last year due to COVID precautions.

“We’re excited that it’s finally coming to fruition,” said Ocean City boys coach Joe LaTorre. “A lot of the CAL coaches have been pushing for it. I usually go to the CAL Tournament basketball games, and the atmosphere is unbelievable. We’re really anticipating being a part of it.”

Both tournaments started with four teams in semifinals Friday. The Ocean City girls team beat Lower Cape May Regional 16-8, and Holy Spirit topped Egg Harbor Township 18-8. In the boys semifinals, Holy Spirit defeated EHT 14-4, and O.C. beat Lower Cape May 14-1.

Maddie Abbott leads the Holy Spirit girls team with 54 goals, and she has 45 draw controls. Hannah Watson has 44 goals and a team-leading 71 assists. Maggie Cella (44 goals, 56 draw controls) and Leah Corkhill (89 draw controls, 23 goals) are also leading players. Destiny Collazo and Piper Martin have split time in goal.

Spirit coach Kylie Primeau, the daughter of former Philadelphia Flyers star Keith Primeau, is in her second year leading the program.

“It’s awesome to get to the CAL final,” Primeau said. “We were 8-9 last year and lost some close games, so we built on that. Whether you win or lose, there’s always something to take away to get better, and that has helped us this year. I’m very proud of the team.”

Ocean City’s Delainey Sutley has 38 goals and 72 draw controls. Racheli Levy-Smith has 26 goals, and 69 draw controls. Olivia Vanesko (21 assists), Madison Wenner (25 goals, 28 draw controls) and Kelsea Cooke (17 goals, 26 draw controls) are also among the Red Raiders’ leading players. Presley Green is in goal.

O.C. coach Lesley Graham is also in her second season as head coach.

“It feels really good to be in the CAL final. The girls have worked really hard all season for the postseason,” Graham said. “The CAL Tournament is a precursor going into the state playoffs.

“Our team is well-balanced with talented players from top to bottom. We rely on our depth to be successful. It’s nice to play a team from the other (division) of the conference. We haven’t played them. Usually this time of the year, you’ve played teams twice.”

Stanley Marczyk leads the Holy Spirit boys team with 52 goals, and Gavin Roman has 24 goals, 22 assists and 34 ground balls. Sean Burns has won 191 of 257 faceoffs and 25 goals. Matthew Goff (36 goals) and Joseph Reitzler are also key players. Jonah Corkhill has had most of the time in goal.

Charles Walkley is in his second year coaching the Spartans.

“It’s especially exciting to be part of a new tradition,” Walkley said. “This will be a showcase event to show that lacrosse isn’t just in North Jersey and Central Jersey. We’re happy to have the CAL Tournament. It helps build the sport.

“Last year, we had three seniors, and this year we have three seniors, so we’re still a young team,” Walkley said. “We depend on a lot of people, and everyone shares the ball. Ocean City is an outstanding team, and we’re looking forward to having a great game.”

LaTorre is in his 10th season as the O.C. coach. The Red Raiders are the defending South Jersey Group III champions.

Pat Grimley has 42 goals and 22 assists for the Red Raiders, and Dylan Dwyer has 100 ground ball and has won 206 of 280 faceoffs. Key players also include Jack Davis (21 goals, 31 ground balls), Paul Tjoumakaris (64 ground balls) and Dan Guerrera (16 goals, 22 assists, 28 ground balls). Winfield Dunn has spent most of the time in goal.

“The kids are really excited,” LaTorre said. “Both teams are undefeated in the CAL this year, and it should be a great game.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

