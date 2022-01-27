O.C.'s Scherbin, Mainland team big winners at CAL Girls Swimming Meet

ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean City High School’s Olivia Scherbin earned the Most Outstanding Swimmer award and Mainland Regional won the team title Thursday at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Girls Swimming Championships.
Scherbin, a senior, won the award after winning the 50-meter freestyle and 100 freestyle in the meet at Atlantic City High School’s eight-lane pool.
Atlantic City’s Megan Fox also had two wins, taking the 200 and 400 freestyle events, but Scherbin won on the second tiebreaker of power points. Scherbin had 252 power points and Fox totaled 244. Power points are awarded for clock times in races. The first tiebreaker is meet records broken, and they didn’t break any.
“It feels really great to win the award,” said Scherbin, a 17-year-old Margate resident. “It makes me feel like all my hard work is paying off.”
Scherbin won the 50 freestyle by eight inches in 27.04 seconds. She returned to take the 100 freestyle by more than a body length in 58.99.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for four years of high school,” Scherbin said about winning two races at the CAL Meet. “I always looked up to our girls who did that, and I’m happy to be like my role models who already graduated.”
Mainland scored 401.5 points to win the team championship. Egg Harbor Township was second with 336 and Our Lady of Mercy Academy and Ocean City tied for third with 253 apiece.
Mainland’s Jordyn Ricciotti won the 200 individual medley by more than a length in 2:24.74. Alivia Wainwright was first in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.62 for the Mustangs. Mainland finished up well as Monica Iordanov, Laci Denn, Wainwright and Ricciotti won the 400 freestyle relay by four seconds in 4:04.85.
“It exciting. I’m really happy for the girls,” Mainland girls swimming coach Mike Schiavo said. “They’re really swimming well at the right time of the season. We’re looking forward to making a nice state tournament run.”
Fox dominated the distance races, winning the 200 freestyle by half a length in 2:08.17 and taking the 400 freestyle by more than two seconds in 4:26.04.
EHT’s Olivia Evans, Denise Yushan, Kayla Nguyen and Rhylee Cornell won the 200 medley relay by three-quarters of a length in 2:04.54. Vineland’s Ava Luciano edged Nguyen by two feet to win the 100 butterfly in 1:04.54. Luciano swam the second leg and combined with sister Lena Luciano, Ava Smith and Ava Levari to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.70. OLMA’s Scarlett McGlinchey took the 100 breaststroke by more than a length in 1:13.94.
The event honors the late Forde, a longtime high school sports official and the CAL Meet’s referee many times.
