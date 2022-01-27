O.C.'s Scherbin, Mainland team big winners at CAL Girls Swimming Meet

ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean City High School’s Olivia Scherbin earned the Most Outstanding Swimmer award and Mainland Regional won the team title Thursday at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Girls Swimming Championships.

Scherbin, a senior, won the award after winning the 50-meter freestyle and 100 freestyle in the meet at Atlantic City High School’s eight-lane pool.

Atlantic City’s Megan Fox also had two wins, taking the 200 and 400 freestyle events, but Scherbin won on the second tiebreaker of power points. Scherbin had 252 power points and Fox totaled 244. Power points are awarded for clock times in races. The first tiebreaker is meet records broken, and they didn’t break any.

“It feels really great to win the award,” said Scherbin, a 17-year-old Margate resident. “It makes me feel like all my hard work is paying off.”

Scherbin won the 50 freestyle by eight inches in 27.04 seconds. She returned to take the 100 freestyle by more than a body length in 58.99.

