O.C.'s Scarangelli runs best time ever at Nike Regional Meet

Nick Scarangelli and his Ocean City High School boys cross country teammates finished their season Saturday at the Nike Team Northeast Regionals at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Ocean City has taken several of its boys teams to the big event since 2013, and Scarangelli ran O.C.’s best time ever on the course.

The senior finished 32nd among 249 runners in 16 minutes, 47.4 seconds in the 5,000-meter Northeast Regionals High School boys race. Ocean City finished 26th in a field of 31 scoring teams in the event, which brought together some of the elite high school teams and individuals in the Northeastern states. The Red Raiders scored 628 points.

Ocean City's previous-best time on the Bowdoin Park course was 17:01.8 by Lou Paone in 2013.

Scarangelli was the Cape-Atlantic League and Cape May County boys champion this fall. He plans to run in college, but hasn't yet chosen a school.

“I think my plan kind of went perfectly,” said Scarangelli, a 17-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident. “It was a hilly course, so I didn’t want to go out too fast. I started out 50th or 60th and was 37th after 2.5 miles. I was a little disappointed with my run at the Meet of Champions (45th on Nov. 12 at Holmdel) but was definitely happy this time. It was my last high school race, and I was glad to go out with a good time. It was a minute, 10 seconds faster than I ran it there last year.”

Devan Kipyego, of St. Raphael Academy, was the individual winner in 15:34.60. Christian Brothers Academy was the team winner with a low total of 88 points.

Southern Regional’s Fabian Ramales led all local runners, finishing 21st in 16:35.7. The Rams finished eighth in team scoring with 284 points.

Mainland Regional’s Gillian Lovett placed 30th among 122 runners in 20:19.10 in the Northeast Regionals girls race.

In the boys race, Ocean City’s Matt Hoffman, a junior, placed 65th in 17:12.6. Sophomore Ethan Buck was 195th in 18:49.3. Senior Colin Abbott finished 229th in 19:36.9, and freshman Robert Cesari was 246th in 20:48.2.

O.C. went 9-0 in dual meets and won the CAL American Conference title this season. The Red Raiders also won the CAL Meet on Oct. 25.

“The Regional Meet is very competitive, with teams like CBA, which won the meet, Union Catholic and Cherokee, plus many top teams from out of state,” said Matt Purdue, the Ocean City boys coach. “The course is especially challenging. After the first half-mile, the next mile is all uphill. The times aren’t always as good as on a flat course. The weather was great, and the race had thousands of spectators lining the course. It was fun, and we had a good time. We ended the season racing in a championship meet, and it’s exciting that three of our five runners were underclassmen.

“Nick’s time on the course beat a lot of outstanding (former Ocean City) runners because we’ve come to this meet a lot since 2013."

Southern Regional’s next four finishers after Ramales were Santino D’Amelio (38th in 16:51.2), Andrew Bowker (81st in 17:22.20), Jake DeHart (95th in 17:34.20) and Christian Schiattarella (101st in 17:40.9). Southern’s sixth runner, Kyle Skiendzielewski, finished 157th in 18:16.30.