O.C.'s McDonnell scores in OT to win CAL title

OCEAN CITY – Center back Coryn McDonnell booted the winning goal for the Ocean City High School girls soccer team in the Cape-Atlantic League championship game midway through the first overtime against Mainland Regional on Monday.

The team and its fans erupted in celebration over the 2-1 victory.

The exciting back-and-forth game at Carey Stadium ended when sophomore McDonnell drilled Emily Benson’s corner kick into the net at the left post. O.C. was pressuring in the Mainland end most of the extra period, which was played in a drizzle. The goal came with 5 minutes, 26 seconds left.

The goal was McDonnell’s second of the year.

“It feels great,” said McDonnell, a 15-year-old Estell Manor resident. “Obviously, I knew I had to get something on there, and it worked. It’s definitely very nerve-wracking, but I like playing in overtime.”

Ocean City (13-0-2), top-seeded in the six-team tournament and ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, has now won the CAL championship two years in a row. The second-seeded Mustangs fell to 10-4-1. The Red Raiders beat Mainland 2-0 in last year’s CAL title game.

“It’s always a battle with Mainland,” Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo said. “It was a good soccer experience, good soccer atmosphere. The girls know going into that it’s always a battle, so hats off to Mainland. They always bring it. “They’re (Ocean City) deserving of something, and I told them at practice the other day that they haven’t won anything yet. So you've got to go out there and you've got to do something. So this was a good steppingstone to go into playoffs and get us on the right track, and hopefully it’s not over."

Fourth-seeded Ocean City will host 13th-seeded Moorestown at 2 p.m. Wednesday in a South Jersey Group III first-round game. Mainland, the seventh seed in Group III, will host 10th-seeded Pemberton.

Mainland defender Emily Paytas scored on a free kick from the right side in the 27th minute and it was 1-0 at halftime.

Ocean City sophomore forward Naomi Nnewihe tied it in the fourth minute of the second half. She scored near the net off a lead pass from midfielder Katie Maxwell. Nnewihe leads the Red Raiders with 12 goals.

"It feels great, awesome" to win the CAL title again, said Nnewihe, a 15-year-old Ocean City resident. "It's such a great experience to win it again with this team."

Red Raiders goalie Tori Vliet made four saves for the win. Mainland keeper Genevieve Morrison had 11 saves. Teammate Lynn McLaughlin was in goal for four minutes early in the second half and made two saves.

“I think everybody got a nice game to watch,” Mainland coach Chris Meade said. “Both teams were going at it the best they can. They (Ocean City) came out strong in the second half, which we expected. We need to match their energy, and I think at times we did. They were coming at us with numbers, and we countered as best we could. We were trying to move people. You try to limit the number of chances in their own end.

"A game like this, I think both teams realize can go either way, and the fact that both teams are in it two years in a row says a lot for both programs."