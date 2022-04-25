O.C. grad Adam Williamson to be inducted in South Jersey Soccer Hall of Fame

When looking back on his esteemed soccer career, Adam Williamson describes his time on the field as a privilege and only possible because of his family and supporters.

The 2002 Ocean City High School graduate starred for both the Red Raiders and Lehigh University, was drafted in the third round of the 2006 Major League Soccer Draft and competed in many other leagues.

His success has been recognized.

Last month, the South Jersey Soccer Hall of Fame named Williamson and seven others, including United States women’s national team standout, Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Carli Lloyd, to its class of 2022.

Since 1988, the organization inducts individuals as either a high school player, coach or contributor. Lloyd, a standout at Delran and Rutgers University, and Williamson will be inducted as players.

“It’s obviously a big honor for me,” said Williamson, 37, of Ocean City. “Coming from South Jersey and having the roots of South Jersey, it really means a lot to get the accolade affiliated with South Jersey.

“I think the South Jersey program, South Jersey soccer, you see the people that come out of South Jersey and the people who have been inducted to the Hall of Fame prior to me, it truly is an honor.”

The other honorees are players Pat Baldiserra, Paige Bergman, Byron Carmichael, David Jones and Nick Mele, and coach Bill Scully. Two members from the Class of 2021 will also be honored — player Marjory Elwell and contributor Edward Cuneo.

The banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 15 at Valleybrook Country Club in Blackwood, Camden County. Many will attend to support Williamson, including wife, Megan, daughter Kenzie, 4, and son Kieran, 2, former high school teammate and best friend, Adam Sternberger and high school coach Mike Pellegrino.

“It’s absolutely a great recognition for Adam,” said Pellegrino, who guided the Red Raiders to four Group III state titles and six South Jersey championships during his career and won six straight Cape-Atlantic League American Conference titles. “The time he stepped on the field, he continued to grow as a player. He always had the ability to be one step above everybody, no matter which field he was playing on. The high school field, then to the college and then the professional level.”

The stronger the competition was, the better Williamson became, Pellegrino said. Pellegrino called his former player “one of the brightest” to ever come through the program, because he was so smart on the field and knew how to manage and control the game.

“It’s a proud moment for Ocean City,” said Pellegrino, a former athletic director at Egg Harbor Township and now a teacher at St. Augustine Prep. “The honor speaks for itself for Adam and the level of play he brought. Not just to Ocean City, but the state of New Jersey. … It was an honor and privilege to have coached him.”

Williamson met his wife in college, as Megan also played soccer at NCAA Division I Lehigh. After his collegiate career, Williamson was drafted by the New England Revolution, making him the only Ocean City graduate to be drafted and sign with an MLS team.

He also played for the Ocean City Barons (now Nor’easters) in 2005 and 2008 when the club qualified for the U.S. Open Cup. He played with the Wilmington Hammerheads (USL) and the since-defunct Philadelphia Kixx (Major Indoor Soccer League).

“We are so excited but also so proud,” Megan Williamson said. “It’s really special to have both of our kids see him be inducted in the Hall of Fame. It’s huge and so special to the entire family. He worked so hard throughout his career. He is really happy.”

As a senior at Lehigh, Adam Williamson was the team’s MVP and the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year. Williamson was named to the first-team All-Patriot League and NSCAA Regional All-American team as a junior and senior. During his four seasons there, he guided the program to a 40-21-17 record.

The Upper Township native played club soccer at Match Fit Academy.

“I was excited and I was surprised,” Williamson said upon hearing the news. “It’s been awhile since I have gotten any accolades when it comes to soccer. When I started playing in kindergarten, it never even comes into your mind, ‘Hey, I’m going to be in the Hall of Fame for all of South Jersey one day.’”

“I continue to live and work in South Jersey,” added Williamson, who is the vice president of finance at Aramsco in Paulsboro, Gloucester County. “My 4-year-old just started playing soccer last year, and it’s exciting to watch them. It’s a privilege to be a part of South Jersey.”

And, sharing the spotlight with Lloyd is just as special.

“It’s a privilege and honor to stand up next to her,” Williamson said. “What she instills in the youth and women’s soccer, she holds high values and should be someone to look up to, especially like my daughter.”

Williamson noted he would not have been able to attain that success without his family, wife and former coaches and teammates. The honor hasn’t really sunk in yet, but he is very grateful for that support, he said.

Sternberger, who has been best friends with Williamson for over 20 years, played on travel teams together and spent a few seasons as teammates with the Barons as well as in high school. Sternberger also lives in Ocean City, and their kids play soccer together.

“It’s awesome to see him get inducted in the Hall of Fame,” Sternberger, 37, said. “He was always one of the best players on the team. … I’m super proud. Proud of him through his college career. Proud of him through his professional career. It’s awesome.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

