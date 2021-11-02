O.C. girls soccer beats Colts 9-2 in Group III

OCEAN CITY — Three days after winning the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament, the Ocean City High School girls soccer team made a strong start in the South Jersey Group III Tournament on Tuesday.
The top-seeded Red Raiders 20-1, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, beat 16th-seeded Cumberland Regional 9-2 in a first-round game in a cold drizzle at Carey Stadium. Ocean City freshman Naomi Nnewihe stole the ball seconds after the game began and scored from the right side 13 seconds into the game. Nnewihe also scored to make it 6-1 in the first minute of the second half.
Summer Reimet scored four goals and had one assist to lead the Red Raiders, who took command of the game in the latter part of the first half to go up 5-1 at halftime.
Ocean City will host eighth-seeded Moorestown at 1:30 p.m. Friday in a sectional quarterfinal game. Moorestown beat ninth-seeded Highland Regional 2-0 on Tuesday. Cumberland ended its season 8-11.
On Saturday, the Red Raiders topped Bishop Eustace 3-2 in the South Jersey Coaches Tournament final, the first Cape-Atlantic League girls team to win the event.
"We played a little slow at first," Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo said of her team's performance Tuesday. "I think it was our first game in the rain this year, and they had to get used to it. Coming off a big weekend,l I thought there might be a little letdown, but we're not supposed to give up easy goals. We played well, but there's always work to be done.
"Heading into the Coaches Tournament prepared us to have the right frame of mind for this time of year (in the state tournament)."
"We were ready to play today," said Nnewihe, a 14-year-old Ocean City resident. "I was able to score at the beginning, and then they came back on us, but I think we played a great game."
Cumberland freshman Alee Lorito tied the game at 1-1 in the 12th minute as she curled one high into the left corner on a direct kick. The Colts bench erupted in cheers.
The Colts held off O.C. for about eight minutes afterward, but Reimet untied it in the 20th minute when she beat a defender and scored from 15 yards out into the right corner to make it 2-1.
With the lead for good, the Red Raiders began to dominate.
Reimet scored again in the 24th minute. McKenna Chisholm beat a defender and made it 4-1 from 4 yards out just over a minute later. Reimet's third goal, with 7 minutes, 50 seconds left in the half, came on a free kick over the defensive wall.
Nnewihe and Reimet scored early in the second half, and Zoey Lappin and Aimee Altieri scored Ocean City's final two goals. Taryn Richie scored a final goal for Cumberland.
The Red Raiders' Tori Vliet made five saves for the win. Cumberland's Emily Bokma had 13 stops.
"We had nine freshmen and sophomores playing, and they got the experience of playing an outstanding team in a game like this," Cumberland coach Brian Dean said. "That'll help them a lot in the future. We had our most wins in 10 years this season."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
