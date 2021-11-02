O.C. girls soccer beats Colts 9-2 in Group III

OCEAN CITY — Three days after winning the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament, the Ocean City High School girls soccer team made a strong start in the South Jersey Group III Tournament on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Red Raiders 20-1, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, beat 16th-seeded Cumberland Regional 9-2 in a first-round game in a cold drizzle at Carey Stadium. Ocean City freshman Naomi Nnewihe stole the ball seconds after the game began and scored from the right side 13 seconds into the game. Nnewihe also scored to make it 6-1 in the first minute of the second half.

Summer Reimet scored four goals and had one assist to lead the Red Raiders, who took command of the game in the latter part of the first half to go up 5-1 at halftime.

Ocean City will host eighth-seeded Moorestown at 1:30 p.m. Friday in a sectional quarterfinal game. Moorestown beat ninth-seeded Highland Regional 2-0 on Tuesday. Cumberland ended its season 8-11.

On Saturday, the Red Raiders topped Bishop Eustace 3-2 in the South Jersey Coaches Tournament final, the first Cape-Atlantic League girls team to win the event.