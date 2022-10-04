O.C. girls, boys cross country top Mainland

The Ocean City High School girls cross country team showed the team concept of the sport Tuesday in a 27-32 win over visiting Mainland in a matchup of two of South Jersey’s top teams.

Mainland is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 and O.C. is No 4. The Red Raiders improved to 6-0 and Mainland fell to 5-1.

The Ocean City boys cross country team, 10th in the Elite 11, beat Mainland 18-43. The O.C. boys team also upped its season mark to 6-0 and the Mustangs dropped to 5-1.

Mainland’s Sofia Day won the 3.1-mile girls race in 18 minutes, 43 seconds, and teammate Gillian Lovett was second in 18:54. But the Red Raiders, led by sophomore Chloe Care (19:55) in third place, captured seven of the next eight places. Ocean City’s Maeve Smith, a sophomore was fourth in 20:00 and junior teammate Frankie Ritzel took fifth in 20:27. Mainland’s Claudia Booth finished sixth in 20:48, but O.C.’s Liv Palmieri placed seventh in 20:54 and led a pack of four straight Red Raiders.

“It was a good day, the girls really ran well today,” Ocean City first-year cross country coach Tim Cook said. “Our big strength is our depth. We figured that Mainland would get the first two spots, but we had seven runners finish in about 21 minutes or better. It’s always a battle between Mainland and Ocean City.”

Due to the inclement weather, the course, which started on the Boardwalk, went on the street for three-quarters of a mile instead of the usual run on the beach. It ended at the track at Carey Stadium.

The Ocean City girls team also won the Varsity C team title on Saturday at the Shore Coaches Invitational Meet at Holmdel Park.

Ocean City senior Nick Scarangelli won the boys race in 16:43 and teammate Matt Hofffman was second in 16:52. Mainland’s Elliot Post took third in 17:12, but Red Raiders Ethan Buck (17:19), Chris Sardy (17:29) and Colin Abbott (18:00) captured the next three places.

“We lost to Mainland last year, so we really wanted to come out and race well,” Ocean City boys cross country coach Matt Purdue said. “It was a big meet, with both teams unbeaten.”