O.C. girls beat Timber Creek, a tough nemesis from last season

WILDWOOD — The Ocean City High School girls basketball team showed a lot of progress against a familiar opponent Friday.

The Red Raiders took a big halftime lead and beat Timber Creek 47-30 in a Tom Williams Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Madelyn Adamson scored 15 points and Avery Jackson 13 to lead O.C., which led 29-7 at halftime and 35-11 midway through the third quarter.

Ocean City improved to 3-2. Timber Creek, of the Tri-County Conference, dropped to 2-3.

Timber Creek beat Ocean City twice last winter. The Chargers won 35-34 at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic a year ago and then 62-27 in March in a South Jersey Group III semifinal game.

The lineups of both teams are somewhat different this year, and Friday's outcome was far different. The Red Raiders often held Timber Creek to one shot per possession during the first half and did well enough on offense to keep building their lead.

A'yanna Morton and McKenna Chisholm finished the game with six points apiece. Tori Vliet added five, Maddy Monteleone two.

"I'm just so proud of this team," said Jackson, an 18-year-old senior. "We played hard from the minute we stepped out there. They beat us twice last year, and we wanted to come back and show them that we got better and improved, and that we were the better team."

Ocean City's first-year head coach, Stephanie Gaitley, was a star player for Ocean City in the 1970s and went on to achieve a 684-393 record as an NCAA Division I coach over 36 seasons. She coached at Fordham University for 11 seasons until this past summer.

"That was one of the motivations we had for the kids, to show the growth that we've had from last year," Gaitley said. "To be able to come out and take on a very athletic Timber Creek team. They lost one of their best players to an injury, so we knew they were going to be a little bit different, but they're very athletic, and I thought our kids responded very well to the challenge.

"I think it's a milestone. I think it shows how far we've come, even from our first game against Mainland (a 51-35 loss on Dec. 15). I can see great growth since that game."

Nicci Green of Timber Creek scored the game's first points with a drive, but Adamson, a 5-8 sophomore, hit a 3-pointer from out front to put Ocean City up to stay at 3-2. Vliet, a 5-10 senior, then added all five of her points, a basket underneath and a 3-pointer from the right side, and the Red Raiders led 8-2. Jackson's in-close shot put O.C. up 10-2 after eight minutes, and the Chargers continued to fall behind.

"It feels awesome to be able to get redemption from last year," said Vliet, of Upper Township. "Being able to come back and beat them by a good score, to give it back to them after they took over last year, tt's such an amazing feeling."

Morton, a senior, called it a big comeback.

"It feels really good actually," said Morton, 17. "We were talking about it as our redemption game."

Timber Creek came out for the second half looking to make it a game. The Chargers seemed more confident and outscored O.C. 18-9 in the quarter and trailed 38-25 after 24 minutes. But the Red Raiders outscored the Chargers 9-5 in the fourth quarter as Jackson scored five.

"This definitely was us coming out strong," said Monteleone, a senior from Upper Township. "We wanted to win, to put some respect onto our name. We're still a work in progress, obviously, but we're trying to put two halves together. But I think we did a great job pulling it out at the end. We have to put the 32 minutes together, and I think that's something we got better at today."

Jessenia Edwards scored 12 for Timber Creek. Green added 10, and Asha Gray had all eight of her points in the third quarter.

Notes: Ocean City comes right back to the Boardwalk Basketball Classic on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game against Bishop Eustace. ... The showcase game is named in honor of Williams, a longtime area sportswriter, broadcaster and promoter of high school basketball events.

PHOTO Ocean City girls basketball team fights cancer in unique way