O.C. field hockey blanks Cedar Creek in CAL Tournament

OCEAN CITY — Tricia Nicoletti scored two of the first three goals Saturday as the Ocean City High School field hockey team dominated Cedar Creek 8-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinal game.

The Red Raiders, ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, kept the ball in the offensive end most of the way and had 20 corners.

Fourth-seeded Ocean City (10-3-2) will play at top-seeded St. Joseph Academy at 4 p.m. Monday in a semifinal game. Cedar Creek, fifth-seeded and 10th in the Elite 11, fell to 11-4-2.

Nicoletti opened the scoring eight minutes into the game as she fired from the right side, and Kate Cossaboon assisted. Cossaboon made it 2-0 on the Red Raiders' sixth corner midway through the second quarter. Nicoletti scored again with 3 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first half. She leads O.C. with 16 goals.

"We've been working on our corners a lot," said Nicoletti, a 17-year-old senior and Ocean City resident. "We've changed them up so we can get more scoring opportunities. We've also been working on a full 60-minute games because we've been kind of like lacking that. We've been putting our efforts into playing a full 60 minutes and I think we did that today.

"Our passing was really good today. Coach has really helped us with that, through-balls and slap-balls, and our shots were quicker. I think we did a very good job."

Ocean City took command in the second half with goals by Julia Neff and Mia Pancoast in the third quarter, and scores by Taylor Amstutz, Andi Helphenstine and Ella Jefferson in the fourth. Neff has 15 goals, and Jefferson has nine this season. Taryn Dolka made three saves for the shutout.

"We're definitely happy with the outcome, but more than that though I'm happy that the girls came out hard," Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. "We've been talking about playing a full 60 minutes and today we finally put together a full 60. We're feeling good about how we played and we're hoping to continue that moving forward."

St. Joseph is 14-0-2 and ranked seventh in the Elite 11. St. Joseph plays in the CAL National Conference and Ocean City in the American.

"We haven't seen St. Joe yet this season, but their record speaks for itself," Burke said. "We anticipate a tough team and we're looking forward to the game."

Many of the of the Red Raiders wore pink as the team brought attention to breast cancer awareness. That's a subject close to the Ocean City family because Mikenzie Helphenstine, Andi's mother and a former Ocean City field hockey player and assistant coach, died in May after a long and brave battle with breast cancer.

"Pink and the fight against breast cancer is very near and dear to our hearts," Burke said. "Mikenzie Helphenstine was a huge, huge player, role model, parent, Booster Club President, coach in this program, and we lost her last May. Andi is our team captain. So it was a special, special day, especially to get the win like we did, and Andi scored a goal. It was as perfect of a day as you could ask."

Cedar Creek goalie Delfina Vanelli had 21 saves, many from close range.

“Tons of corners," Cedar Creek coach Heather Martin said. "We have starters hurt, we don’t have a bench, and we had two extras with us. We don’t get to practice on (artificial) turf, so that definitely wasn’t going our way, but we held them in the first half of the game and fought to the end. I’m definitely proud of my girls for staying in it."

The Pirates lost to sixth-ranked Eastern Regional 4-0 Friday on Eastern's turf field.

“We did well (against Eastern) but we’ve played the last few days on turf and haven’t had any practice on turf or any turf time," Martin said."