O.C. boys win in OT; Imene Fathi scores 1,000th for Wildwood girls: Late Monday roundup

Ocean City High School's Dylan Schlatter went 6 for 6 from the foul line in overtime to help the Red Raiders beat visiting Cape May Tech 53-45 on Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division boys basketball game.
A field goal by Tech's Adam Dille tied the game at 40-40 at the end of regulation, but Ocean City outscored the Hawks 13-5 in overtime to win it.
Schlatter led the Red Raiders (6-8) with 21 points. Patrick Grimley added nine, Kori Segich eight. Sean Sakers contributed seven, and Colin Randles had five. Dylan Delvecchio scored 21 for Cape May Tech (3-9), and Dille had eight.
No. 4 St. Augustine 73, ACIT 51: Semaj Bethea led with 18 points for the Hermits (10-0), who are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Elijah Brown scored 16. Jack Schleicher scored 10, including three 3s. Matt Kouser scored eight. Bethea and Kouser each made two 3s. Noah Plenn, Ethan Haynes, Walter Garrison and Gavin Reed each scored two.
Jayden Lopez scored seven for ACIT (8-4). Edison Reyes scored eight. Desi Stroud and Zaheer Owens each added seven. Zahir Davis-Roberts and Nasir Tucker scored six apiece.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — With nine points and nine rebounds, Devon Bock could have been the su…
Absegami 46, Atlantic City 44: Hassan Bey scored 14 for the Braves (6-8). Keyshaun Brown added eight. Rameer Pender scored five. Atlantic City fell to 3-7. No further information was available.
Holy Spirit 71, Hammonton 47: Jamil Wilkins and Ky Gilliam each scored 17 for the Spartans (7-5). Jayden Llanos scored 12. Jahmir Smith added eight. George Coles (five), Khajuan Rosebourough (four), Jordan Coles and Emmett Kane (three each) and David Legette (two) also scored for Holy Spirit.
John Andoloro scored 17 for the Blue Devils (7-6). Jaron Hill added 10. Kenny Smith and Declan Roeder each scored six. Tyler Lowe (four) and Joseph Gillen and Erik Pabon (9two each) also scored for Hammonton (7-6).
No. 10 St. Joseph 49, Cedar Creek 40: Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 14 (10-3), who have won three straight games. Ja'son Prevard scored nine. Ian Harvey Williams scored seven. Majid Abdur-Rahim scored six. Quiani Bowens added five points. Devon Theophile (four) and Jared Demara (three) also scored for St. Joseph.
The Wildcats are ranked No. 10 in the Elite 11.
Ramar Cook led with 10 points for the Pirates (4-8). Sean Snyder and Jamir Cruse each scored seven. Julian Nunez and Tyree Burrell each scored four. Dustin Anderson scored three.
Lower Cape May Reg. 57, Pleasantville 54 OT: Macky Bonner scored 21 for the Caper Tigers (21). Archie Lawler scored 10. Jacob Bey added eight points. For the Greyhounds (0-6), Marki Barnes scored 21. Shakir Boyd added 14, Jeff Valeus eight.
Girls basketball
No. 2 Mainland Regional 70, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 50: Camryn Dirkes scored 18 points and Ava Mazur had 17 for visiting Mainland (11-1), the No. 2 team in The Press Elite 11. Kaitlyn Boggs and Kasey Bretones each contributed 10. Bella Mazur added eight, Sydney Stokes four.
For OLMA (6-6), Madelynne Bernhardt led with 16. Angelina Dragone and Savannah Prescott each had eight, and Drew Coyle added seven.
No. 9 Wildwood 68, Clayton 28: Imene Fathi scored her 1,000th career point for the unbeaten Warriors (9-0). The senior guard entered the night needing five points to hit the milestone. She hit mark with a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Fathi finished with 12 to give her 1,007 for her career. Fathi finished with 12 points and five assists.
Macie McCracken scored 19 points and had five rebounds for Wildwood, which is ninth in the Elite 11. Maya Benichou scored 16. Sinaia Stroman-Hills added six points and six rebounds, and Ava Troiano had four points and four rebounds. Emily Little added four points and three steals. Mia Cripps also scored four. Kaydence Oakley had three points and four rebounds.
For visiting Clayton (5-5), Rainelle Blocker scored 10. Gianna Ettore added eight, Laniyah Harris five.
Wildwood Catholic Academy 60, Lower Cape May Regional 18: Ella McCabe hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 for the host Crusaders (11-3). Kimmy Casiello hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 15. Anastasia Bowman and Kaci Mikulski each added eight points, and Ava Vogdes had six.
Katie McGuigan scored six for Lower (3-8), and Hailey Elwell had five.
Egg Harbor Township 43, Buena Regional 9: Amelia Zinckgraf led visiting EHT (7-6) with 14 points. Lyla Brown added seven, Kara Wilson six and Eva Derbyshire contributed five. Ava Kraybill and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored four.
Autumn Saunders scored three for Buena (4-7).
Bridgeton 52, Millville 38: Nijah Tanksley scored a game-high 22 for the Bulldogs (3-6). Ry'Nayjah Sydnor scored 10. Clar'nayja Acevedo added eight. Adelina Wilks scored seven.
San’aa Doss scored 15 for the Thunderbolts (5-8). Aaniyah Street scored nine. Brianee Edwards added seven. Brooke Joslin (four), Julianna Wilson (two) and Camyre Allen (one) also scored for Millville.
Lacey Twp. 66, Brick Twp. 39: Two players recorded double-doubles for the Lions (9-4). Maddie Bell scored 25 and grabbed 18 rebounds. Sarah Zimmerman scored 13 and got 11 rebounds. Riley Giordano scored 10. Reece Paget (six), Reece Coon and Madison MacGillivray (four each) and Katie Patterson and Brooke Schmidt (two each) also scored for Lacey.
Riley Nausedas scored 18 for Brick (3-12).
No. 11 Camden Catholic 48, No. 8 Atlantic City 42: Cea'anai Jackson scored 18 for the Vikings (6-6). Quanirah Cherry-Montague added 16. Sanai Garrison Macon (four) and Naysha Suarez-Rivera and Alexis Gormley (two each) also scored for Atlantic City.
Kassidy Thompson scored a game-high 21 for Camden Catholic (9-3). She made two 3s. Aaryn Battle scored 14.
