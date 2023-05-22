The Ocean City High School boys tennis team beat visiting Middle Township 5-0 on Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference match.
The Red Raiders (17-2), ranked second in The Press Elite 11, improved to 13-1 CAL American. Ninth-ranked Middle dropped to 13-6 overall and 8-5 American.
Two of the matches went to a third-set tiebreaker round.
Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Simon Hardin 6-0, 6-0; Chris Ganter d. Steve Berrodin 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); Sawyer Lomax d. Justin Wen 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8)
Doubles: Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes d. Will Casterline and Markos Sakoulas 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-8); Tracy Steingard and Colin Bowman d. Gabe Queen and Tommy Barber 6-3, 6-1
Records: Middle 13-6; O.C. 17-2
People are also reading…
No. 3 Mainland Regional 5, Millville 0
Singles: Alex Wise d. Matthew Sooy 6-1, 6-1; Chris Guillen d. Russell Corson 6-1, 6-4; Saketh Agava d. Paul Azari 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: Tristan Miller and Ben Rosenberg d. Shaun McCarthy and Parker Swift 6-3, 6-3; Liam Angelo and Kussh Patel d. John Abdill and Ethan Dalgleish 6-1, 6-2
Records: Millville 9-12; Mainland 16-3
Oakcrest 4, Lower Cape May Regional 1
Singles: Thomas Pham O d. Matt Eck 6-2, 6-1; Alonso Neri-Canegalli O d. Destin Gomes 6-0, 6-1; Parth Brahmbhatt O d. Dustin Nguyen 6-4, 6-1
Doubles: Alex Sinex and Tobias Worster LCM d. Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez and Raynardo Tabana 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); James Edwards and Messiah Jackson-Alberich O d. Miles Chadwick and Moustafa Nasr 6-4, 0-6, 6-3
Records: LCM 4-9; Oakcrest 5-12
Boys volleyball
Jackson Memorial 2, Lacey Township 0: Jackson Memorial won with scores of 25-18 and 25-23.
Ardan Stoner led host Jackson (14-6) with seven kills and added five digs. Aiden Snedeker contributed five kills and five digs, and Bryson Petrina finished with 14 assists, four digs, eight service points and two aces.
Lacey fell to 7-15.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.