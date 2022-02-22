O.C. boys swimming falls to unbeaten Chatham in state semi

The Ocean City High School boys swimming team lost to unbeaten and top-seeded Chatham 110-60 on Tuesday in their South Jersey Group B state semifinal meet at Raritan Bay YMCA in Perth Amboy.

Chatham, of Morris County, dominated first place in the meet. Ocean City’s lone win came in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Red Raiders’ Pat Armstrong, Nick Bianchi, Matt Woodside and Gavin Neal won that race in 3 minutes, 22.23 seconds.

Ocean City finished the dual meet part of the season 13-3. The Red Raiders won the school’s first South Jersey boys swimming title since 1962 on Thursday, beating Moorestown 90-80 in the S.J. Group B final.

Chatham, the North II champion, improved to 14-0. The Cougars advanced to the state Group B championship meet against the winner between Princeton and Tenafly at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

“We’re happy with how we swam the meet today,” Ocean City coach Shane McGrath said. “Some had best times, and others were a little behind what we did in the South Jersey final. The team was really pumped for South Jersey, and having another meet after that was a new experience. All year long our guys have been saying ‘1962’.

“Hats off to Chatham, They swam great, especially in the center lanes (their first-place swimmers). Our guys saw what it was like to be at the next level today, and now they’re hungry for that for next year. Now we’re looking forward to the Meet of Champions,” the individual and relay state championships to be held March 5-6 at GCIT.

Ocean City finished second in six of the first eight races. The Red Raiders were second in the 200 medley relay, and Armstrong took second in the 200 freestyle. Mike Kelly was second in the 200 individual medley and Neal placed second in the 100 freestyle. Also second for O.C. were Woodside in the 500 freestyle, and Armstrong, Bianchi, Neal and Jackson Agnellini in the 200 freestyle relay.

Chatham led 81-43 at that point. The Cougars took first and second in the 100 backstroke, and Ocean City’s CJ Denn and Tommy Armstrong took third and fourth, respectively. Chatham swept the first three places of the 100 breaststroke to go up 104-62 ,and Chatham finished second and third in the 400 freestyle relay.

