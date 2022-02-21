O.C. boys, Mainland girls in state swimming semifinals

The Ocean City High School boys team and the Mainland Regional girls team won South Jersey Group B swimming championships last week, and they’re ready to go for more.

The Ocean City boys (13-2), ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, will meet Chatham (14-0), the North Jersey II champion, in a state semifinal meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Raritan Bay YMCA in Perth Amboy. Chatham is the top-seeded team among the four sectional champions in the Group B semifinals, and Ocean City is the fourth seed.

The Mainland girls (11-1), No. 3 in the Elite 11, will face Manasquan (12-0) , the Central Jersey Group B champion, at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a state semifinal, also at the Raritan Bay YMCA.

Ocean City won its first S.J. boys swimming title since 1962 on Thursday with a 90-80 victory over Moorestown. Chatham won the North Jersey crown, beating Montgomery 101-69.

“We put so much work into winning the South Jersey championship, and now we face the challenge to put our best foot forward to give it everything and try to upset them in their home area,” Ocean City coach Shane McGrath said Monday. “We had our best power-point total against Cherokee with 3,636 (in a 86-84 loss), but then we had 3,850 against Moorestown. Hopefully, we can increase it more and be in it.”

Ocean City has several key swimmers, including Pat Armstrong, Matt Woodside, Gavin Neal, Mike Kelly, Jackson Agnellini, Nick Bianchi, Colin Abbott, Mo Levin, CJ Denn and Tommy Armstrong (Pat’s younger brother).

Chatham features Jack Bigham, Atticus Chang, Ryan Snarr, Charlie Cup and Ryan O’Day.

The Mainland girls beat Cherry Hill West 122-48 on Wednesday for the S.J. Group B title. Manasquan defeated Colts Neck 101-69 for the Central championship. Mainland is seeded second among the four Group B sectional champions, and Manasquan is No. 3.

“I don’t know much about Manasquan, but they made it to the state semifinals so they must be a really good team,” said Mike Schiavo, the Mainland coach, on Monday. “We swam (last) Monday in a semifinal (beating Ocean City 117-53) and then came right back and had our best meet on Wednesday. I’m very excited about this year’s team. They’ve earned it. I’m looking forward to seeing how they embrace this opportunity.”

Mainland leaders include Monica Iordanov, Alivia Wainwright, Summer Cassidy, Laci Denn, Jordyn Ricciotti, Claudia Booth, Emma Barnhart, Sophie Sherwood, Samantha Camey and Ella Culmone. Manasquan relies on Sarah Eldridge, Ryan McLaughlin, Carolina Ireland and Zoe Petrella, among others.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

