Ocean City High School's Pat Grimley scored five goals and had four assists to lead the ninth-ranked Red Raiders boys lacrosse team to a 14-8 win over host Holy Spirit on Monday.
Jack Davis scored four and had one assist for O.C. (5-3), wich is No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Charlie Schutta tallied three, and Dylan Dwyer scored once and won 15 of 24 faceoffs. Chayston Labarr scored one and had an assist. O.C. goalies Winfield Dunn and Gavin Neal made 13 and three saves, respectively.
The Red Raiders led 10-4 at halftime. Holy Spirit dropped to 4-4.
