Millville High School's Nov Bybel hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Thunderbolts softball team a 9-6 win over visiting Atlantic City on Tuesday.
Savannah Hadley went 2 for 3 with a run and three RBIs for Millville (8-7), Jaslene Negron doubled, and Isabella Musey scored two runs. Winning pitcher Alyssa Magazu went seven innings, gave up six hits, walked four and struck out four.
Rosie Miltenberger was 2 for 3 with a solo homer and two runs for Atlantic City (2-8). Kendra Levine went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Mia Marota was 2 for 4.
No. 2 Egg Harbor Township 12, Mainland Regional 1: EHT's Madison Dollard pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
The Eagles (11-0) are ranked second in The Press Elite 11.
Sienna Walterson went 3 for 4 and scored three runs, and Payton Colbert was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Natalia Stewart had a hit, two runs and and RBI.
Mainland's Farliey O'Brien scored a run in the top of the seventh inning. The Mustangs fell to 3-6.
No. 4 Clayton 11, Our Lady of Mercy 0: Clayton pitcher Allyson Koerner gave up three hits in the five-inning game, stuck out 11 and walked none.
Alana Gannon went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, a run and an RBI for the host Clippers (12-1), the No. 4 team in the Elite 11. Koerner and Gianna Muhaw each went 2 for 3.
For OLMA (5-6), Riley Storms was 2 for 2, and Emma Douglas struck out six and got one hit.
Atlantic Christian 22, Cumberland Christian 10: Paige Noble went 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for visiting Atlantic Christian (6-0), and Taylor Sutton, Kaia Barbour and Alli Lushina each doubled.
Both teams scored five runs in the first inning. The Cougars built an 11-9 lead after three innings and scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth.
Barnegat 17, Jackson Liberty 11: Danielle Huetteman pitched a complete game and struck out seven for Barnegat (3-10).
Riley Schmidt went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs. Gabriella Giaconia went 4 for 6 with four RBIs and a run. Jadeyn Bodziak went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Danielle Huetteman, Mikayla Klein and Emily Sisom each scored two.
Addison Ciccariello went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for Jackson Liberty (0-12).
