The Northfield Little League 12-and-under softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday to take walk-off 8-7 victory over Stafford Township in the District 16 championship game at Clarence Davis Sports Complex in Middle Township.

Northfield's Alexa Heist doubled in Adeline Donovan to tie it 7-7. Donovan had singled. Ella Wainwright scored the winning run on a passed ball. Lila Clifford struck out eight to earn the win.

Northfield led 5-0 after the first inning, but Stafford took a 7-6 lead through five.

For Northfield, Heist went 3 for 3 with a double, two stolen bases and two RBIs, and Clifford went 2 for 3 with a double, two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI. Donovan went 2 for 2 with two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI.

Wainwright finished with three stolen bases, two runs and an RBI. Riley Kolmer finished with one hit, two stolen bases and a run. Madison Chinnici added a hit, a run and an RBI.

The game was played at a neutral site, and when the winners arrived back in town the team was escorted by Northfield police and firefighters back to its home field at Birch Grove Park.

Northfield will play Harrison Township in the Section IV playoffs at 5 p.m. Sunday at Ella Harris Park. Harrison Township captured the District 15 championship.