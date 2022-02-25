Normally a 3-day event, regions statewide were condensed into 2 days, most locals enjoyed it

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — There was more action than normal when the eight regional high school wrestling tournaments statewide started Friday.

Typically, each region is a three-day tournament that opens with preliminaries on a Wednesday. Those who lose in the first round are eliminated, and the top seeds earn an extra day of rest. The remainder of the events are held Fridays and Saturdays.

But not this winter.

Instead of three days, the wrestling has been condensed into two days — preliminaries and quarterfinals Friday, while semifinals, consolations and the title bouts Saturday.

"It’s a change," Oakcrest coach Dillon Hammond said. "It’s different, but I don’t mind it. I like having the two days. Having it Wednesday, Friday and Saturday was cool, but I think you could get it done in two days. It's very doable. We will see how it goes."

Last year, regions were shortened due to the pandemic. Friday marked the return of fields of 96 wrestlers in each region, or 12 competitors in each of the 14 weight classes.

In the past, those who won district titles the previous weekend typically had the opening night or regions off, while the rest wrestled for a chance to advance. However, the district winners from last week wrestled in the second round Friday, and those who won the preliminaries had to wrestle twice.

“I don't know, I kind of liked the old way,” Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said. “There is something about that Wednesday night match. You knew it was an elimination round. That was exciting. Everyone who got through that, it was kind of the next step. But we'll see how this goes."

However, most embraced the multiple matches.

“Either way, you have to win that first match. In that way, it’s not different, but it is a different feeling having everyone warm up together," Cappuccio said. "It’s fun to have everyone out here at once."

Lower Cape May Regional senior Braydon Castillo did not mind that. Castillo won his first-round bout at 175 pounds by technical fall (16-1, 3 minutes, 14 seconds) to advance to Saturday's action regardless of the outcome of his second match.

"I like how everyone is wrestling," Castillo said. "It’s more packed. It’s going to be fun. The crowd is a little bit more intense. I enjoy it. I think it’s going to be good for us. It’ll make things move a lot quicker."

Egg Harbor Township junior Nick Faldetta won his first-round bout at 144. He earned an escape-point late, then added two points with a takedown with seconds remaining to win 3-0. It was an intense match, and it took some athleticism from Faldetta, but he powered through.

Normally at regions, he would have been done for the day after that first-round victory. Under this year's format, he had to prepare for another bout Friday.

"It's definitely going to be a little more tougher with extra matches (in a two-day span), but I'm going to push through it and am looking for more matches," Faldetta said.

Another reason local coaches were happy for the change was having more time to practice with their wrestlers. St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said his wrestlers got in an extra day of preparation this week since the regionals did not start Wednesday. Also, having the tournament in two days saves the wrestlers from having to weigh-in three times.

"That Wednesday in the middle would throw things off a little bit," Hammonton coach Dave Mauriello said. "I think this is perfect for the kids. I do like this two-day format. We used to do it, and now it’s back."

Even though he lost his first-round bout and was eliminated, Holy Spirit senior Gavin Paolone said he enjoyed the switch and hopes the new format continues.

“I like it better two days than three days," Ward said. "We should keep doing it this way."

Advancing to Saturday

Local wrestler still in contention for medals through the first round were Mainland Regional's Andrew Siteman (106); Hammonton's Justin Flood (106), Luca Giagunto (113) William Way (157) and Anthony Evangelista (285); Holy Spirit's Carter Pack (106), Max Elton (113), Bryce Manera (120), Chase Calhoun (132) and KJ Sherman (144); Buena Regional's Nate Johnson (113) and Nick Wiker (175); St. Augustine Prep's Kaden Naame (113), Jackson Slotnick (120), D'Amani Almodovar (126), Richie Grungo (144), Jake Slotnick (150), Tristan Mcleer (157), Dennis Virelli (165), Trey Mcleer (175) and Alex Marshall (190).

Also still in medals contention were Egg Harbor Township's Sean Dever (120), Vincent Faldetta (138) and Nicholas Faldetta (144); Vineland's Gabe Baldosaro (120); Pinelands Regional's Mason Livio (126), Gavin Wagner (165) and Mateo Mena (285); Oakcrest's Hogan Horsey (126), Hunter Horsey (132) and Jurdain Hendricks (138); Middle Township's Alick Killian (150) and David Giulian (190); Ocean City's Charley Cossaboone (157), Sam Williams (190) and Aiden Fisher (285), Absegami's Sean Cowan (157) and George Rhodes (175), Lower Cape May's Brock Zurawski (165), Brody Saltzman (190) and Marcus Hebron (215); Millville's Edison Andino (215) and Jaydan Wright (285); and St.Joseph's Bryan Butkus (285).

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

