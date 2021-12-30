Normalcy returns to the mat at Art Marinelli Wrestling tourney

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The atmosphere seemed normal Thursday.
Last season, there weren't any high school wrestling tournaments — except for shortened individual regional and state tournaments — tri or quad meets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, there were many happy faces at the 36th Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School on Thursday.
"I love this kind of stuff," said Oakcrest 138-pound senior Hunter Horsey, who reached the state tournament last season.
"I'm excited to be back," said Horsey, 17, of Mays Landing. "It's just good to see everyone back wrestling. I'm excited for tournaments again. It didn't feel like a season last year without this stuff."
Twenty schools competed in the event.
There are many important benefits to having these bigger events for different reasons, including how multiple programs congregate and wrestlers earn the opportunity to compete in more than one match, as opposed to dual meets, which better prepares them for team and individual postseasons.
The more wins, especially against quality opponents, can earn wrestlers higher individual seedings.
Wrestling also is a community, and those involved, even competitors, desire to be together. Coaches and wrestlers missed that aspect last season.
“It’s awesome,” Mainland Regional coach Clayton Smith said. “Looking around and seeing a gym full, like it’s supposed to be, and all the schools and familiar faces, it’s a good thing.”
Last season, the campaign was delayed and shortened by the pandemic, lasting from early March to late April.
For the majority of the season, most schools did not allow fans, and "you would pin someone, and all you would hear is silence," 175-pound Lower Cape May Regional senior Braydon Castillo said.
"I know everyone was rooting from home," said Castillo, referencing how many schools livestream matches. "But, that's not what it's all about. It's that electric feeling you get when you win. Last year, no one really got that feeling."
Fan noise returned Thursday. The bleachers were filled in the school gymnasium with spectators. Three mats were set up in the gym, two in the smaller gym and one in the wrestling room. Spectators surrounded each mat and cheered, which was great for everyone involved.
"Everyone being able to come back and come to these big tournaments, the fans here, the noise, everyone cheering, clapping, screaming from over here and over there, it is a great feeling," St. Joseph Academy senior Bryan Butkus said.
"It's better than last year and going out there and wrestling in, like, silence. It's an indescribable feeling for us," the 17-year-old heavyweight added.
After taking his female wrestlers to the Queen of the East Tournament on Dec. 19 and seeing the turnout, Smith expected this type of turnout Thursday. Seeing coaches, wrestlers and officials for the first time in basically two years was even more of a joy, Smith added.
Ocean City coach Dan Calhoun agreed.
"I think it's great," he said. "It's phenomenal that these kids can compete and see everyone here. It's just a great thing for the sport of wrestling and (New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association) for allowing us to compete. These kids work hard in the room, and need to get these matches in.
"It's awesome rather than having things get canceled."
There were no districts last season, and the number of each wrestlers starting at region and state tournaments were drastically reduced. So, not having additional matches hurt many wrestlers, like 138-pound EHT junior Vince Faldetta.
Last season, the 17-year-old just missed the "Super Regions." With cancellations all over the area and only dual meets, his sophomore season ended too soon.
These tournaments are crucial, Faldetta said.
"It feels really good coming back to this," Faldetta said. "It is very invigorating. It gets you excited and ready to wrestle. It's a change of pace from last year, and it's competition. Competition is what you train for. … The hope to wrestle more matches gives you more motivation. It's not an easy tournament at all. You have to prepare. It gives you motivation."
Last season did not feel like a real season and, at times, was difficult to have fun, said Castillo, 17, adding this winter has been far more enjoyable and "no one is taking it for granted this year."
Oakcrest, Ocean City, Egg Harbor Township, SC Wrestling (Schalick/Cumberland Regional), Pinelands Regional, Lower Cape May, Mainland, Millville, St. Joseph and Vineland were the Press-area teams in the tournament.
"Last year felt like one big practice," added Oakcrest's Hogan Horsey (126 pounds), Hunter's twin, who made the region tournament last season. "But, now it's back to it. Packed crowds. It's the best."
