Normalcy returns to the mat at Art Marinelli Wrestling tourney

“It’s awesome,” Mainland Regional coach Clayton Smith said. “Looking around and seeing a gym full, like it’s supposed to be, and all the schools and familiar faces, it’s a good thing.”

Last season, the campaign was delayed and shortened by the pandemic, lasting from early March to late April.

For the majority of the season, most schools did not allow fans, and "you would pin someone, and all you would hear is silence," 175-pound Lower Cape May Regional senior Braydon Castillo said.

"I know everyone was rooting from home," said Castillo, referencing how many schools livestream matches. "But, that's not what it's all about. It's that electric feeling you get when you win. Last year, no one really got that feeling."

Fan noise returned Thursday. The bleachers were filled in the school gymnasium with spectators. Three mats were set up in the gym, two in the smaller gym and one in the wrestling room. Spectators surrounded each mat and cheered, which was great for everyone involved.