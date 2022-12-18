Noel Gonzalez and the Pleasantville boys basketball team improves to 2-0

OCEAN CITY - Noel Gonzalez knows better than anyone what it means to be the Pleasantville High School boys basketball coach.

Gonzalez started at guard for the 1995 and 1996 Greyhounds teams that won back-to-back state Group II titles. Those teams are ranked among the best in the Cape-Atlantic League history.

“Being a Pleasantville kid this always was a dream of mine,” Gonzalez said. “Come back and give back to this city of mine. I’ve been here since first grade.”

The 2022-23 Greyhounds are a work in progress.

But Pleasantville improved to 2-0 with a 60-50 win over Vineland in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game Sunday afternoon.

Ibn Mitchell led the Greyhounds with 25 points. Markhi Barnes scored 18, and Jeff Valeus had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Breon Herbert led Vineland (0-2) with 21, while Tayshun Newman scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Fighting Clan.

Sunday’s game was played at a fast pace. The two teams combined for 58 turnovers. Vineland led by as many as five in the third quarter.

Pleasantville took control with an 11-0 run that turned a 35-30 deficit with 2 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third quarter into a 41-35 lead with 7:28 left in the game.

Mitchell began the surge with a 3-pointer. The 6-foot-1 senior was 3 of 8 from beyond the arc.

“Fast basketball,” Mitchell said. “Push the ball at all times. That’s our game. When you let us play our game, we win games.”

Gonzalez said he liked the way the Greyhounds responded when they trailed in the second half.

“We fought back when we were down,” he said. “It could have been easy to quit. But we stayed engaged mentally and emotionally. We fought back and we pulled through.”

Gonzalez is in his fourth year as a physical education teacher at Pleasantville. The fact that he works in the building and can be around the Greyhounds each school day is a major reason why he applied for the job.

“I like the way he coaches us,” Mitchell said of Gonzalez. “He sees things we don’t.”

Traditionally, when Pleasantville is good, the Greyhounds play an uptempo style that emphasizes pressure defense.

That’s exactly what Gonzalez wants to see.

“They just need a solid coach,” Gonzalez said. “They need to learn. This group works hard. We got better every scrimmage. They just need to learn how to play basketball the right way. It’s going to be hard. It’s a work in progress, but we’re going to get better..”

Vineland 10 15 10 15 - 50

Pleasantville 9 15 15 21 - 60

VL-Herbert 21, Newman 14, Ortiz 2, Sarnoff 3, Hitchens Jr. 6, Scott 2, Sode 2

PV-Barnes 18, Values 10, Boyd 2, Reeder 5, Mitchell 25