Noel Gonzalez and the Pleasantville boys basketball team improve to 2-0

Breon Herbert led Vineland (0-2) with 21 points, and Tayshun Newman scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Sunday’s game was played at a fast pace. The two teams combined for 58 turnovers. Vineland led by as many as five in the third quarter.
Pleasantville took control with an 11-0 run that turned a 35-30 deficit with 2 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third quarter into a 41-35 lead with 7:28 left in the game.
Mitchell began the surge with a 3-pointer. The 6-foot-1 senior was 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.
“Fast basketball,” Mitchell said. “Push the ball at all times. That’s our game. When you let us play our game, we win games.”
Gonzalez said he liked the way the Greyhounds responded when they trailed in the second half.
“We fought back when we were down,” he said. “It could have been easy to quit. But we stayed engaged mentally and emotionally. We fought back and we pulled through.”
Gonzalez is in his fourth year as a physical education teacher at Pleasantville. The fact that he works in the building and can be around the Greyhounds each school day is a major reason why he applied for the job.
“I like the way he coaches us,” Mitchell said of Gonzalez. “He sees things we don’t.”
Traditionally, when Pleasantville is good, the Greyhounds play an up-tempo style that emphasizes pressure defense.
That’s exactly what Gonzalez wants to see.
“They just need a solid coach,” Gonzalez said. “They need to learn. This group works hard. We got better every scrimmage. They just need to learn how to play basketball the right way. It’s going to be hard.
"It’s a work in progress, but we’re going to get better..”
PHOTOS: Pleasantville vs. Vineland boys basketball
Pleasantville's Markhi Barnes dribbles the ball up court against Vineland on Sunday as part of the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend.
