No. 9 Wildwood remains undefeated behind Imene Fathi's 31 points
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

No. 9 Wildwood remains undefeated behind Imene Fathi's 31 points

hslivebasketballholder

Imene Fathi scored a game-high 31 and made five 3s to lead the undefeated Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 71-32 victory over Salem in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game Thursday.

Macie McCracken scored 16 and made two 3s for the Warriors (11-0), who are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Maya Benichou scored seven. Emily Little and Sinaia Stroman-Hills each scored four. Ava Troiano scored one.

Wildwood led 46-14 at halftime.

Nora Ausland led Salem (7-5) with 18 points. She made three 3s. Emilee Sayers scored seven. Genevieve Bechard (four), Karima Davenport-White (two) and Kaela Nichols (one) also scored for Salem.

No. 2 Mainland Reg. 67, Bridgeton 27: Ava Mazur and Madison Naman each scored 12 for the Mustangs (13-1), who are ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. Bella Mazur scored 10. Sydney Stokes scored eight. Camryn Dirkes scored seven. Morgan O'Brien scored five. Kaitlyn Boggs, Ava Sheeran and McKenna Pontari (three each) and Lynn McLaughlin and Kasey Bretones (two each) also scored for Mainland.

Nijah Tanksley led with 10 points for the Bulldogs (4-6). Adelina Wilks scored seven. Jamya Mosley scored six. Dayonna McGriff scored two.

Ocean City 49, Wildwood Catholic 41: The Red Raiders (8-5) won their second straight game. It was Ocean City's fourth victory in its last five games. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Crusaders (11-4). No further information was available. 

Boys basketball

Salem 60, Wildwood 56: Ernie Troiano scored 25 to go with six rebounds and four steals for the Warriors (9-5). Junior Hans scored 13 and added three assists. Dom Troiano scored 10 and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds. Ryan Troiano scored five. Jordan Fusik scored three. Josh Vallese grabbed five rebounds.

Amare Smith, Anthony Farmer and Zyahir Picket each scored 12 for Salem (12-3).

Wrestling, bowling

Wrestling

No. 6 St. Augustine 60, Oakcrest 15; Oakcrest 59, St. Joseph 18

106—Hayden Berti O by SA forfeit; Tom Van O by SJ forfeit

113—Kaden Naame SA p. Tom Van O (0:24); Berti by SJ forfeit

120—Trevy Randle SA d. Joseph Bugdon O (9-6); Bugdon by SJ forfeit

126—D`Amani Almodovar SA sv. Hogan Horsey O (8-6); Ho. Horsey by SJ forfeit

132—Hunter Horsey O p. Brandon Borman SA (2:35); Hu. Horsey tf. Doug Farinaccio SJ (15-1, 2:00).

138—Jurdain Hendricks O d. Cooper Lange SA (3-2); Hendricks by SJ forfeit

144—Richie Grungo SA p, Ethan Rowley O (1:02); Rowley p. Tyson Catoe SJ (1:10)

150—Tristian McLeer SA p. Owen Becker O (0:47); Becker by SJ forfeit

157—Jackson Slotnick SA p. Gunnar Angier O (0:55); Angier p. Nick Melchiore SJ (5:28)

165—Dennis Virelli SA by O forfeit; Dave Goodwin SJ p. Anthony Acosta Quintanilla O (1:05)

175—Jake Andre SA by O forfeit; Double forfeit SJ-O

190—Alex Marshall SA by O forfeit; Gavin Steiner SJ p. Dylan McClain O (0:57)

215—Asher Jenkins SA p. Bavly Nashed O (0:58); Nashed by SJ forfeit

285—Brady Small SA p. Francisco Velazquez O (2:52); Bryan Butkus SJ p. Francisco Velazquez O (1:59)

Note: The results for the St. Augustine-St. Joseph match were unavailable.

Girls bowling

ACIT 4, Deptford 0: A: Hailey Super (554, 190), Grace Foster (510, 187), Lana Foo (404, 141); D: Kennedy Davis (420, 166), Rebekah Wilen (379, 146)

Tags

