No. 9 Wildwood remains undefeated behind Imene Fathi's 31 points

Imene Fathi scored a game-high 31 and made five 3s to lead the undefeated Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 71-32 victory over Salem in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game Thursday.

Macie McCracken scored 16 and made two 3s for the Warriors (11-0), who are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Maya Benichou scored seven. Emily Little and Sinaia Stroman-Hills each scored four. Ava Troiano scored one.

Wildwood led 46-14 at halftime.

Nora Ausland led Salem (7-5) with 18 points. She made three 3s. Emilee Sayers scored seven. Genevieve Bechard (four), Karima Davenport-White (two) and Kaela Nichols (one) also scored for Salem.

No. 2 Mainland Reg. 67, Bridgeton 27: Ava Mazur and Madison Naman each scored 12 for the Mustangs (13-1), who are ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. Bella Mazur scored 10. Sydney Stokes scored eight. Camryn Dirkes scored seven. Morgan O'Brien scored five. Kaitlyn Boggs, Ava Sheeran and McKenna Pontari (three each) and Lynn McLaughlin and Kasey Bretones (two each) also scored for Mainland.

Nijah Tanksley led with 10 points for the Bulldogs (4-6). Adelina Wilks scored seven. Jamya Mosley scored six. Dayonna McGriff scored two.