No. 9 Wildwood remains undefeated behind Imene Fathi's 31 points

Imene Fathi scored a game-high 31 and made five 3s to lead the undefeated Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 71-32 victory over Salem in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game Thursday.
Macie McCracken scored 16 and made two 3s for the Warriors (11-0), who are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Maya Benichou scored seven. Emily Little and Sinaia Stroman-Hills each scored four. Ava Troiano scored one.
Wildwood led 46-14 at halftime.
Nora Ausland led Salem (7-5) with 18 points. She made three 3s. Emilee Sayers scored seven. Genevieve Bechard (four), Karima Davenport-White (two) and Kaela Nichols (one) also scored for Salem.
No. 2 Mainland Reg. 67, Bridgeton 27: Ava Mazur and Madison Naman each scored 12 for the Mustangs (13-1), who are ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. Bella Mazur scored 10. Sydney Stokes scored eight. Camryn Dirkes scored seven. Morgan O'Brien scored five. Kaitlyn Boggs, Ava Sheeran and McKenna Pontari (three each) and Lynn McLaughlin and Kasey Bretones (two each) also scored for Mainland.
Nijah Tanksley led with 10 points for the Bulldogs (4-6). Adelina Wilks scored seven. Jamya Mosley scored six. Dayonna McGriff scored two.
Ocean City 49, Wildwood Catholic 41: The Red Raiders (8-5) won their second straight game. It was Ocean City's fourth victory in its last five games. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Crusaders (11-4). No further information was available.
Boys basketball
Salem 60, Wildwood 56: Ernie Troiano scored 25 to go with six rebounds and four steals for the Warriors (9-5). Junior Hans scored 13 and added three assists. Dom Troiano scored 10 and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds. Ryan Troiano scored five. Jordan Fusik scored three. Josh Vallese grabbed five rebounds.
Amare Smith, Anthony Farmer and Zyahir Picket each scored 12 for Salem (12-3).
