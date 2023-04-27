The St. Augustine Prep golf team defeated Ocean City and Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League tri-match Thursday at Buena Vista Country Club
The Hermits (10-4) scored a 164, and the Red Raiders (9-4) shot a 167. The Blue Devils finished with a 173. The Hermits are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, and Ocean City is ranked 10th.
Alex Zeck (37), Pat O'Hara (39), Ryan Small (43) and Ty Simonet (45) were the top scorers for the Hermits. Alex Bayham (39), Cameron Yoa and Garrett Rowand (41 each) and Ian Crowley (46) scored for Ocean City.
Connor Eberly (40), Nick Iuliucci and Matthew Smith (43 each) and Justin Vivadelli (47) scored for Hammonton.
Wall Twp. 161, No. 2 Mainland Reg. 167
W: Pat Scenna 38, Charlie Corney 39, Boden Pepe 41, Jacob McKee 43
M: Daniel Herzchel 40, Zachary Freed 40, Keller Tannehill 43, Phil Stefanowicz 44
Birdies: Scenna, Cormey W; Herzchel M
Records: Wall 12-1; Mainland 9-1
No. 8 Shawnee 168, Southern Reg, 176
SH: Connor Breen 40, Graeme Schnarre 43, Alex Henbest 47, Scottie Sari 47
SR: Jackson Bodony 39,Rylan Bouchard 41, Joe Ritchie 45, Brayden Tritsch 46
Records: Shawnee 9-3; Southern 7-5
