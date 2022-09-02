No. 9 St. Augustine beats St. Joseph 30-10

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Losing the opening game of the season was a terrible feeling for Tristian McLeer and his St. Augustine Prep football teammates.

The Hermits lost to state power St. Peter’s Prep in the Battle at the Beach last Saturday at Ocean City High School. On Friday, that served as motivation.

“We used that, and we came out hungry and wanted to play (Friday),” the 16-year-old McLeer said.

McLeer had an interception and rushing touchdown to lead St. Augustine to a 30-10 victory over rival St. Joseph Academy in a West Jersey Football League nondivision game at Fr. Stephen J. LaRosa Memorial Field.

The Hermits (0-1) are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. The Wildcats fell to 0-1.

“It was huge for us,” McLeer said. “It was a great feeling for us to beat a rival.”

The St. Augustine defense forced a three-and-out to start the game. On the ensuing punt, the snap was fumbled and the Hermits’ Terrin Walker tackled the punter in the end zone for a safety. The Hermits led 2-0.

After getting the ball right back, St. Augustine junior quarterback Ryan Gambill rushed for an 11-yard TD that capped a 14-play, 82-yard drive. Also on that drive, Tristan McLeer rushed for 36 yards on seven carries to help extend the lead to 9-0.

After a long kickoff return, St. Joseph started its next offensive possession at the Hermits’ 12-yard line. But the Wildcats settled for Trevin DelGozzo’s 26-yard FG and trailed 9-3.

“It’s always good to win,” said St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta, who praised the defense in the post game huddle. “The kids really kept it together after playing a really tough team in St. Pete’s. We just improved every day in practice.

“That first game really prepares us for this one. St. Joe is a very good team, but there aren’t many teams like St. Pete’s. Even though they took it to us (winning the game 41-7), I think it made us better. It was a nice win. I’m happy for the boys.”

St. Augustine responded quickly after the St. Joe field goal .

Rory Friel threw a pass to Walker, who shook off a few defenders and went 85 yards to the end zone. That score gave the Hermits a 16-3 lead with 10 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half.

Walker finished with a game-high 128 receiving yards.

Both teams went three-and-out on their next drives. St. Joseph attempted to score again before halftime but had to punt with a few seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Gambill threw a 36-yard pass to Walker to start the third quarter. McLeer then rushed 6 yards to extend the Hermits lead to 23-3.

That fast drive was the plan.

“At halftime we knew we were getting the ball back, so we wanted to go down and score and keep the foot on the pedal,” said McLeer, who finished 41 rushing yards.

St. Augustine’s defense again forced a three-and-out. The Hermits’ offense marched down to the Wildcats’ 24 but turned it over on downs.

Later in the fourth quarter, McLeer had an interception. Two St. Joseph receivers were going for the ball, it was deflected and McLeer grabbed it and ran 40 yards. The turnover set up Na’Cire Christmas’ 19-run TD run that gave the Hermits a 30-3 lead.

St. Joseph’s Richard Chandler then had a 59-yard TD run. Chandler finished with a game-high 83 rushing yards. James Mantuano had 44 rushing yards.

“Everyone in South Jersey thinks we are young and we are not going to be good this year,” McLeer said, “but I think we made a statement (Friday) and showed we are ready to play with anyone in South Jersey.”

St. Augustine used two quarterbacks Friday — Friel and Gambill. Friel had 120 passing yards. Gambill had 44. Last week, Gambill had 194 yards.

“We are going to go with the hot hand, but if they are both doing well, then we are going to go with both of them,” said Lancetta, who said he was very pleased to have two weapons at quarterback.

This is the last season with St. Joseph for longtime coach Paul Sacco. It was announced this summer he would no longer be with the Wildcats after this year but planned to continue coaching. St. Augustine gave Sacco a shoutout before the game started and thanked him over the speaker system.

“Any win is a big one for us,” Lancetta said about beating a rival. “One at a time. Anytime you win, it’s great.”

St. Joseph;0 3 0 7 — 10

St. Augustine;9 7 7 7 — 30

FIRST QUARTER

SA—Safety

SA—Gambill 11 run (Freund kick)

SECOND QUARTER

SJ—DelGozzo 26 FG

SA—Walker 85 pass from Friel (Freund kick)

THIRD QUARTER

SA—McLeer 6 run (Freund kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

SA—Christmas 19 run (Freund kick)

SJ—Chandler 59 (DelGozzo kick)