No. 9 Southern defeats Jackson Memorial in softball: Roundup

Sarah Lally had three hits and drove in two runs, as the Southern Regional High School softball team earned a 6-1 victory over Jackson Memorial in a Shore Conference South A Division game Thursday.

The Rams (9-2) are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out three. She added an RBI single.

Kylie Roberts, doubled, scored and drove in a run. Makayla Alessi hit a solo homer. Leah Morrin doubled and added an RBI. Southern scored two in the third inning and three in the fourth.

Sophia LoPiccolo struck out nine in six innings for Jackson Memorial (7-3).

Barnegat 1, Lacey Twp. 0: Danielle Huetteman scored in the top of the eighth inning for the Bengals (4-4). Jamison Hogan pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts.

For the Lions (5-4), Grace Giordano, Darrian Koudelik, Caitlyn Voskanyan and Rylan Leary each singled. Sarah Zimmerman pitched a complete game and struck out 15.

Baseball

Southern Reg. 8, Toms River North 3: The Rams (4-4) scored three in the first inning and two each the third and sixth. Mike Nascimento was the winning pitcher. Southern lost to Toms River North on Wednesday. No further information was available.

Girls lacrosse

No. 5 Southern Reg. 15, Brick Twp. 3: Avery Smith had career-high in both assists (five) and draw controls (five) for the Rams (9-1), who is ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11. Deirdre Jones and Rylee Johnson each scored three and had two assists. Anna Malandro, Sophia Cooney, Emma Gallaro and Delaney Falk each scored twice. Skylar Falk had one goal. Riley Lewis earned her first varsity point with an assist. Morgan Muirhead made three saves.

Savannah Eichert scored twice for Brick (4-3).

No. 7 Barnegat 10, Donovan Catholic 0: Alyson Sojak scored four and added three assists for the No. 7 Bengals (10-0). Calli Dunn had four assists and three goals. Savia Singh scored twice and had an assist. Olivia Carll and Samantha Manco each scored two. Carll added an assist. Alexis Jason, Patience Mares, Giana Germano and Maya McBee each scored once.

Emalie Menegus made four saves.

Lower Cape May Reg. 15, Freehold Twp. 3: Maddie Schiffbauer led with five assists and four goals for the Caper Tigers (7-2). Julia Gibson scored four, Maggie Boyle three. Brianna Loper had three assists and one goal. Sabrina Faulkner scored twice and had an assist. Tessa Hueber scored once. Allyson Walsh made four saves. Sophia Vitelli made two.

Hailey Santiago, Mackenzie Brown and Trinidad Machado each scored for Freehold (2-6).

Egg Harbor Twp. 16, Middle Twp. 9: Emily Gargan scored six and had an assist for the Eagles (5-3). Hayley Henderson scored three and had two assists. Angelina Petracci scored three. Sagie Broschard added two goals and an assist. Kierstyn Zinckgraf and Addison Jacobs each scored once. Brianne Macchia made eight saves. Suhayla Johnson- Ramirez made two.

The Panthers (4-4) trailed 10-4 at halftime.

Boys volleyball

Hammonton 2, ACIT 0: The visiting Blue Devils (6-1) won with set scores of 25-16 and 25-21. Hammonton’s Andrew Gollihur had five kills, nine digs and three aces, Aiden Nichols added four kills and 11 digs, and Daniel Sulzer had three kills and 12 digs. Francesco Angelastro contributed six digs and 15 assists, and Emmanuel Waugh had 13 digs. ACIT fell to 2-7.

Donovan Catholic 2, Pinelands Reg.1: Donovan Catholic won with sets of 25-21, 21-25 and 25-23. Daniel Schwartz led host Donovan Catholic (3-5) with 11 kills and Alex Melon had 25 assists. For Pinelands (4-3), Brogan Duelly had 12 kills, four aces and five service points, Matt Davis added nine kills and Ryan McCorry had 12 digs. Dan Brunke contributed 17 assists, eight service points, four digs and two aces, and Zack May had 11 assists.

Jackson Liberty 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Jackson Liberty (8-1) had scores of 25-20 and 25-15. For Lacey (1-5), Sam Barney had five kills, Mason Mozal added 10 digs and David Alvarez had five assists. Brayden Jiminez added nine digs and Paul Introna had three digs, three assists, five service points and two aces.

