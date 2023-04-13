The Ocean City High School baseball team, fueled by a couple big innings, split its home-and-home series with Mainland Regional, winning 9-2 on Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

The Red Raiders (3-3), No. 9 in The Elite 11, scored four runs in each of the third and sixth innings. No. 5 Mainland fell to 3-2.

Mainland beat Ocean City 5-3 on Wednesday.

Duke McCarron went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs for The Red Raiders on Thursday. Jack Hoag doubled twice and score two runs. Evan Taylor hit two doubles and had two RBIs. Tom Lex pitched two innings and struck out two to earn the win. Dante Edwardi struck out five in three innings, and Taylor had four strikeouts in two innings.

Cohen Cook had two of the Mustangs' three hits.

Wildwood 18, LEAP Academy 3: Joey Mormile went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for the Warriors (3-2), who scored 11 runs in the first inning. Junior Hans, Novian Craig, Ryan Troiano, RJ Blanda and Harley Buscham each scored two runs and had a hit. Buscham and Craig each added two RBIs. Brian Cunniff had a run and an RBI. Jake Craig stuck out seven and allowed three hits to earn the win.

Dalbert Fernandez had a run and RBI for LEAP Academy (0-6).

Gateway Reg. 19, Bridgeton 6: Tony Tacconelli went 2 for 5 with a triple, two RNIs and two runs for Gateway (3-2). Connor Barbato went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three runs. For the Bulldogs (0-6), Tyler Suppa went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Enrique Pantaleon doubled and scored two runs. Marshon Green went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Joel Francisco Lopez went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.