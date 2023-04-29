Ocean City High School girls lacrosse coach Lesley Graham's motto is her Red Raiders either win or learn, and Saturday was one of those learning games.

Delainey Sutley scored three goals and had an assist in Ocean City's 10-9 loss to Delaware power Cape Henlopen in a nonconference game at Carey Stadium. The Red Raiders (6-4), who are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, trailed 6-3 at halftime.

Ocean City's Kelsea Cooke and Katie Pierce each scored once and added an assist. Madison Wenner added six draw controls and scored once. Breanna Fabi, Gracie Pierce, Brynn Culmone each scored once. Sutley added two draw controls. Freshman Aliza Otton made 14 saves.

"We learned a lot and have a lot of things we can now take forward into this week to get better for our next game," said Graham. "If we had five more minutes, maybe the game would be different. Who knows?"

Cape Henlopen (9-1) has won 13 consecutive Delaware titles. The Vikings have not lost to a school from Delaware since 2009, a streak of 165 games. The Vikings' only loss this spring was against Severna Park in Maryland.

Last season, Ocean City lost 16-8 to Cape Henlopen in Delaware.

"They are the dominant team in (Delaware)," Graham said.

"In my mind, it's not that you compare teams every year," the coach said about playing a closer game with Cape Henlopen this spring. "But to know we're hanging with a top-level team, we are there. We just have to put all the pieces together."

Ocean City is undefeated against Cape-Atlantic League opponents. The Raiders lost to Haddonfield (ranked third in the Elite 11), Moorestown (the top-ranked team) and Cherokee (ranked sixth). The loss to Haddonfield was by one goal, and the loss to Cherokee was a two-goal game.

Last season, Ocean City won the inaugural CAL Tournament.

"We really try to bolster our nonconference schedule with teams that are going to challenge us," Graham said. "Did we wish we won some of them? Of course. We want to win our hard, nonconference games. But they are helping prepare us for postseason play. We are now ready to be in the back-half of conference play. We're taking what we learned from our wins and our losses and moving forward with it."

One area that needs improving is playing a complete 50-minute game, Graham said. The coach said the team is playing a solid 35 to 42 minutes but sometimes starts out slowly, as happened Saturday.

The Red Raiders were more aggressive in the second half.

"Whatever it may be, there is this little chunk of time that hurts us," she said. "We need to be able to capitalize on the momentum we have and keep it. And then if momentum isn't on our side, we cannot compound it with a mistake or two and get it back in our favor."

Ocean City standout goalie Presley Green tore her anterior cruciate ligament in the Red Raiders' opening scrimmage. Last season, Green made 111 saves and allowed five or fewer goals in 11 of 20 games. She was a first-team Press All-Star. Otton and senior defender Ellie Kutschera have stepped up. Each have played seven games, and Otton started Saturday.

'We have really been fortunate. The two of them together have done a great job for us," said Graham, who added Otton played "lights out (Saturday). Against a very good team from Delaware, she stood on her head back there.

"Our defense had really great defensive stands. We created some really great caused turnover opportunities. We just came up one short on the offensive side of the ball."

The CAL Tournament is set to begin in mid-May. Last season, only four teams made the tournament. This spring, three teams from each division will qualify with the top two division winners earning byes.

Holy Spirit (7-1), Our Lady of Mercy Academy (8-2) and Mainland Regional (6-4) are other top teams in the conference. Ocean City defeated the Mustangs 18-7 on April 20 and Holy Spirit 19-11 on April 24.

"We try to just take it one game at a time, one practice at a time," Graham said. "We try not to get ahead of ourselves because you never know on any given day, any given team can win. We are just focused on being the best team we can be, more so than who we are facing."