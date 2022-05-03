No. 9 Ocean City edges Notre dame in boys lacrosse: Roundup

Pat Grimley and Jack Davis each scored twice to lead the Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team to a 4-3 victory over Notre Dame in a nonconference game Tuesday.

The game was tied 3-3 after three quarters.

For the Red Raiders (7-7), who are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, Nick Volpe had two assists. Dylan Dwyer won eight of 11 faceoffs and had six ground balls. John Moyer and Charlie Schutta each had an assist. Winfield Dunn made nine saves.

Grimley and Paul Tjoumakaris each added five ground balls.

No. 1 Southern Reg. 23, Toms River East 3: Shea Hillie, Ryan Sininsky, Zach Washco, Jack Kolbe and Joey DeYoung each scored three for the Rams (10-1), the top-ranked team in the Elite 11. Hayden Lucas scored twice and had an assist. Jake Cornelius, Gavin Schultze, Noah Keenan, Tyler Sininsky, Brock Lefkus and Jake Washco each scored once. Tyler Sininsky made five saves. Nick Roesch made six.

Luke Barber scored two for Toms River East (6-5).

Boys volleyball

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Hammonton 1: The Eagles (6-5) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-27, 25-11. For the Blue Devils (10-3), Aiden Nicholls had 25 digs and eight kills. Benn Leonard added 19 digs and four blocks. Daniel Sulzner and Andrew Gollihur each had 16 digs. Emmanuel Waugh finished with 13 digs, eight blocks, seven kills and three aces.

Barnegat 2, Lacey Twp. 1: The Bengals (6-7) won by set scores of 19-25, 25-23, 25-23. For the Lions (4-9), Mason Mozal had 31 digs. Paul Introna had 18 assists and seven service points. David Alvarez added 12 assists, eight digs and seven service points. Engel Brian finished with 12 kills, six digs and six service points. Brennin Smith and Anthony Cooper each had six kills.

Burlington Twp. 2, ACIT 1: Burlington Township won 21-25, 25-13, 25-21. For the Red Hawks, Carlos Santiago had nine kills. Tim Creelman added 11 assists and three digs. George Nikos had eight kills, six digs, two aces and one block.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.