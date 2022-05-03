 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

No. 9 Ocean City edges Notre dame in boys lacrosse: Roundup

  • 0
hsliveboyslacrosseholder

Pat Grimley and Jack Davis each scored twice to lead the Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team to a 4-3 victory over Notre Dame in a nonconference game Tuesday.

The game was tied 3-3 after three quarters.

For the Red Raiders (7-7), who are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, Nick Volpe had two assists. Dylan Dwyer won eight of 11 faceoffs and had six ground balls. John Moyer and Charlie Schutta each had an assist. Winfield Dunn made nine saves.

Grimley and Paul Tjoumakaris each added five ground balls.

No. 1 Southern Reg. 23, Toms River East 3: Shea Hillie, Ryan Sininsky, Zach Washco, Jack Kolbe and Joey DeYoung each scored three for the Rams (10-1), the top-ranked team in the Elite 11. Hayden Lucas scored twice and had an assist. Jake Cornelius, Gavin Schultze, Noah Keenan, Tyler Sininsky, Brock Lefkus and Jake Washco each scored once. Tyler Sininsky made five saves. Nick Roesch made six.

Luke Barber scored two for Toms River East (6-5).

People are also reading…

Boys volleyball

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Hammonton 1: The Eagles (6-5) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-27, 25-11. For the Blue Devils (10-3), Aiden Nicholls had 25 digs and eight kills. Benn Leonard added 19 digs and four blocks. Daniel Sulzner and Andrew Gollihur each had 16 digs. Emmanuel Waugh finished with 13 digs, eight blocks, seven kills and three aces.

Barnegat 2, Lacey Twp. 1: The Bengals (6-7) won by set scores of 19-25, 25-23, 25-23. For the Lions (4-9), Mason Mozal had 31 digs. Paul Introna had 18 assists and seven service points. David Alvarez added 12 assists, eight digs and seven service points. Engel Brian finished with 12 kills, six digs and six service points. Brennin Smith and Anthony Cooper each had six kills.

Burlington Twp. 2, ACIT 1: Burlington Township won 21-25, 25-13, 25-21. For the Red Hawks, Carlos Santiago had nine kills. Tim Creelman added 11 assists and three digs. George Nikos had eight kills, six digs, two aces and one block.

Golf and tennis

Boys/ coed golf

No. 11 Cedar Creek 162, Middle Twp. 185

At Avalon Golf Club (par 36)

C: Dylan Guercioni 37, Hunter Stubley 39, Justin Cartwright 41, Andrew Squire 45

M: Jake Riggs 39, Dylan Zimmerman 46, Haley Cohn 50, Evan Rinier 50

Records: Cedar Creek 10-0; Middle 7-2

Southern Regional 174, Jackson Memorial 195

At Southern Regional (par 36)

BM: Ryan Korinchak 46, Joe Dellocono 49, Josh Barlett 51, Tom Dell’Omo 51

SR: Alex Henbest 42, Graeme Schnarre 42, Kieran Chenoweth-Hafner 44, Landon Beirne 46

Records: Jackson 2-5; Southern 8-3

Absegami 163, ACIT 196

At Green Tree Golf Course (par 36)

AB: Evan Ramos 39, Owen Doyle 40, Evan Ramos 40, Anthony Smoaks 44

ACIT: Dylan Williamson 42, Kenneth Luca Canesi 43, Kenneth Luca Canesi 52, Wyatt DeLuca 59

Birdies: Doyle (2), Canesi AB; Williamson (2) ACIT

Records: Absegami 6-5; ACIT 3-11

Lacey Twp. 201, Barnegat 207

At Cedar Creek Golf Course (par 36

L: Connor Noon 40, Cole Stracensky 43, Joseph Kudlacik 58, Martin Tuohy 60

B: Todd Muhammad 50, Mason Krey 51, Aidan Toddings 52, Jake Harashinski 54

Records: Lacey 3-9; Barnegat 3-6

Ocean City 170, Egg Harbor Twp. 172

At McCullough's Emerald Golf Links (par 35)

OC: Alex Bayham 40, Sam Williams 43, Isabella Freund 43, Cameron Yoa 44

EHT: Chase Adomaitis 39, Johnny Neveling 43, Charlie Jones 45, Olivia Nehmad 45

Records: Ocean City 8-3; EHT 7-3

Boys tennis

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 5, Southern Reg. 6-4

Singles: Michael Walton d. Sean Kahl 6-3, 6-0; Alex Wise d. Paul Schriever 6-1, 6-0; Evan Himmelstein d. Jon Beck 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Joseph Dib-Chris Guillen d. Frank Staerk-Connor Addiego 6-1, 6-1; John Palaia-Aaryan Deshpande d. Mario Addiego and Rohil Ghandi 6-1, 6-1

Records: Mainland 11-0; Southern 6-4

Lower Cape May Reg. 3, Oakcrest 23

Singles: Kyle Espina O d. Justin Popdan 6-0, 6-1; Connor Deignan L. d. Thomas Pham 6-3, 6-0; Keagan Samuel O d. A.J. (Anthony) Fucci 6-1, 6-3

Doubles: Matt Eck-Sean Murphy L d. Shrij Dave-Nish Kiritharan 7-6, 2-6, 6-1; Destin Gomes-Robert Eckel L d. Angelo Cuerquis-Lui Toca 6-4, 6-3

Records: Lower 3-4; Oakcrest 4-6

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News