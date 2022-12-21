No. 9 Mainland continues dominant start to season, beats No. 11 Millville

MILLVILLE — The Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team was everyone’s favorite underdog last season.

Not this year.

The defending Cape-Atlantic League champions are now the team its opponents are looking to beat to make a name for themselves.

Junior swingman Cohen Cook scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half as the undefeated Mustangs continued to adjust to their new role as favorites with a 46-31 win over Millville in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders Wednesday.

Tim Travagline scored a game-high 19 for Mainland to continue his impressive start to the season. Mainland took control with a 16-2, third-quarter run.

“We know we have a lot of people coming at us giving us their best game,” Travagline said. “We just have to take every game like it’s the CAL championship.”

Wednesday’s game was an intriguing early-season matchup. Mainland (4-0) is No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Millville (3-1) is ranked 11th.

Mainland won the CAL Tournament as a No. 8 seed last season. Their three upset wins were one of the best stories in tournament history.

The Mustangs returned four starters from that team. Mainland knows it’s not sneaking up on anybody this season.

“We expected everybody’s best last year,” Mainland coach Dan Williams said. “We’re expecting everybody’s best this year. The difference is we have a bunch of guys who are a really confident crew right now.”

Mainland has gotten off to an undefeated start despite having three of its starters — Cook, Jamie Tyson and Stephen Ordille — miss the start of basketball practice because they were a part of the Mustangs’ football team that won the Central Jersey Group IV title and lost in the state semifinals to eventual Group IV state champion Millville.

Travagline has picked up the slack for his football-playing teammates. The junior guard is averaging 19.7 points and has displayed a much more complete game than last season.

“I had to find way more ways to take it into the paint,” he said, “take it up for a layup or dish it out to my shooters.”

On Wednesday, Mainland’s decisive run turned a two-point deficit with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third quarter into a 33-21 lead with two minutes left in the third.

Travagline began the run by driving the baseline for a layup. He also sank a 3-pointer during the stretch. Cook (six rebounds, two assists and two steals) made three driving layups and a foul shot during the surge. Tyson finished the run with a high-flying, breakaway dunk off a pass from Cook.

Millville never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

The Mustangs are a much different team now than they were at this point last year. Back then they were an inexperienced group, and Williams was worried about how they would react to a lopsided loss.

But now they have plenty of big-game experience.

“Last year we saw what we could accomplish,” Cook said. “We saw our potential. This year we’ve just kept it rolling so far.”

