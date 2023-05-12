Holy Spirit High School's Hanna Watson scored four goals to lead the Spartans girls lacrosse team to a 12-11 win over host Mainland Regional on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference game.

Holy Spirit led 9-6 at halftime.

Brielle Soltis and Kira Murray scored three apiece for the Spartans (10-2), who improved to 7-2 American. Laura Livingston and Lauren Cella each added one goal.

Jane Meade and Ava Sheeran each scored four for the Mustangs (8-7), and Meade led with five ground balls. Eva Blanco contributed a goal and two assists, and Lani Ford and Sofia Day both scored once. Kylie Kurtz made 10 saves.

Absegami 12, Oakcrest 2: Sarah Glass scored six for the Braves (5-7). Julia Hartman and Analise Myles each scored twice. Leah Richardson and Grace Reitzel each scored once. For Oakcrest (0-13), Rachel Carson and Addison Maulone scored. Fatima Sougoufara made seven saves.

Shore Conference Tournament play-in

(17) Lacey Twp. 14, (16) Toms River South 9: Zoey Smith scored eight goals and had an assist for the Lions (8-7).

Kathleen Lopez scored three and had an assist. Delaney Dittenhofer and Gianna Camporeale each scored once and added an assist. Lindsay D'Adamo scored once. Maeve Meehan made 14 saves.

Brooke Picca scored four for Toms River South (7-7). Jenna Innarella made three saves, including the 200th of her career.

Lacey will play top-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven in the first round Monday.

Boys lacrosse

No. 11 Clearview Reg. 16, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: Landon Scully scored five and added three assists for Clearview (9-3), which is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

Andrew Buck scored four goals, and Danny Robert had two. Sean Ralph added three assists and one goal.

The Eagles fell to 1-10.