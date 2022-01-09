No. 9 Haddonfield edges No. 5 St. Joseph in OT at Seagull Classic

“The first cue for tonight’s game was tempo, slow tempo,” Haddonfield coach Paul Wiedeman said. “I saw them against Hoy Spirit and some other teams. They were track races. We’ve played that zone quite a bit. For us to execute that and frustrate them was the key tonight.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, St. Joe rallied in the fourth quarter behind Prevard. The Wildcats increased their defensive pressure, forced turnovers and converted them into quick baskets.

Prevard sank a driving layup to cut the Haddonfield lead to 37-34 with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Wildcats guard Ian Harvey-Williams followed with a steal and a pass to Prevard for a high-flying dunk that brought the crowd out of its seats and cut the lead one with 2:31 left in regulation.

St. Joe tied the game when Prevard sank 1 of 2 foul shots with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats could not build on that momentum in overtime, however.

Instead, it was Mooney who took charge. He twice drove the lane and scored. He was fouled on both baskets and made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 42-37 Haddonfield with 2:34 left.