No. 8 seed Mainland knocks off St. Augustine Prep in CAL boys final

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Cohen Cook sprinted from the court the moment the final buzzer of the Cape-Atlantic League title game sounded.

The Mainland Regional High School sophomore was afraid of getting interviewed.

But, when you spark the greatest underdog run in CAL Tournament history and the biggest upset in CAL title game history, there’s no hiding.

Cook scored 26 points to propel the eighth-seeded Mustangs to a 58-56 win over second-seeded St. Augustine Prep. Cook finished 10 of 22 from the field and three of four from 3-point range.

“This is awesome,” Cook said. “I don’t think anybody thought we were going to get out of the first round.”

Mainland twice trailed by three points in overtime. Cook sank the winning free throws with 38.3 seconds left. He had missed a free throw in regulation that could have clinched the victory.

“I had to knock them down,” Cook said of the winning foul shots. “I didn’t want to give (St. Augustine) another chance like I did in regulation.”

The victory gave Mainland its first CAL title in program history. Mainland sophomore forward Jamie Tyson epitomized the Mustangs' effort by drawing four offensive charges.

“That brought our energy up,” Tyson said. “We believe in each other. Were underdogs. It was a great.”

The Mustangs (15-10) and Cook had their resiliency tested Saturday.

Mainland led by five with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in regulation.

The Mustangs squandered that lead when they missed the front ends of three one-and-one foul shots in the final 1:01 of regulation.

St. Augustine (22-3) appeared to grab the momentum when guard Semaj Bethea sank an off-balance, near-corner 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Cook also had to overcome a sluggish start. He made one of five shots and scored just three points in the first half.

“We just kept playing as a team the whole time,” Cook said. “But, it slipped away for a while. We just kept our heads. In the second half, I started hitting my shots and feeling more confident.”

Fans nearly filled Absegami High School’s spacious gym to watch Saturday's final.

Mainland began and ended Saturday as the story of the tournament.

Few believed in the Mustangs before the event began.

After all, the Mustangs finished fifth in the United Division. There was plenty of debate on whether Mainland should have received one of the tournament's two at-large bids.

But, Mainland beat top-seeded Egg Harbor Township 50-39 in the first round and fourth-seeded St. Joseph Academy 45-35 in the second round. Before this year, no No. 8 seed had ever won a tournament game.

On Saturday, Cook used his strength to take over the game in the third quarter. He scored 12 points that period, most of them in the lane.

Timely 3-pointers from Christian Rodgers (eight points) and Tim Travagline (11 points) helped Mainland build a 10-point, fourth quarter lead.

But, the Hermits took advantage of Mainland’s poor foul shooting to rally. Bethea (16 points) scored on several acrobatic drives to the basket.

St. Augustine appeared to have survived when it twice led by three points in overtime.

But, Cook refused to let the Mustangs crumble. He scored in the lane, was fouled and made the free throw to tie the score with 1:18 left.

After Cook’s foul shots gave the Mustangs the lead, Bethea missed a 3-pointer from the right wing as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Mainland celebrated as soon as the buzzer sounded.

They eventually retrieved Cook from the locker room to receive the MVP trophy and pose for team pictures. Cook handled the post-game media scrum just fine.

The CAL began its current title game in 1992. The league started its tournament in 2012. There hasn't been a more improbable boys winner than the Mustangs.

“How to sum it up?” Mainland coach Danny Williams said. “I have no idea. It goes back to the players' resiliency and toughness. All those clichés a coach says, fight to the end and all that, that’s what they did.”

SCORING Mainland Regional;6 17 18 10 7 – 58 St. Augustine Prep;13 9 11 18 5 – 56 MR—Ordille 3, Rodgers 8, Cook 26, Tyson 8, Travaglne 11, Meade 2 SA—Fox 6, Bethea 16, Kouser 17, Brown 17, Okebiorun 0

