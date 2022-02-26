No. 8 seed Mainland knocks off St. Augustine Prep in CAL boys final

The eighth-seeded Mainland Regional boys basketball team celebrates beating St. Augustine Prep 58-56 in overtime to win the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament on Saturday at Absegami High School. Cohen Cook (3) was the game's MVP.
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Regional’s Jamie Tyson (4) tries to shoot against St. Augustine’s Ife Okebiorun, left, and Elijah Brown in the second quarter during the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament boys final at Absegami High School.
The victory gave Mainland its first CAL title in program history. Mainland sophomore forward Jamie Tyson epitomized the Mustangs' effort by drawing four offensive charges.
“That brought our energy up,” Tyson said. “We believe in each other. Were underdogs. It was a great.”
The Mustangs (15-10) and Cook had their resiliency tested Saturday.
Mainland led by five with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in regulation.
The Mustangs squandered that lead when they missed the front ends of three one-and-one foul shots in the final 1:01 of regulation.
St. Augustine (22-3) appeared to grab the momentum when guard Semaj Bethea sank an off-balance, near-corner 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
Cook also had to overcome a sluggish start. He made one of five shots and scored just three points in the first half.
“We just kept playing as a team the whole time,” Cook said. “But, it slipped away for a while. We just kept our heads. In the second half, I started hitting my shots and feeling more confident.”
Fans nearly filled Absegami High School’s spacious gym to watch Saturday's final.
Mainland began and ended Saturday as the story of the tournament.
Few believed in the Mustangs before the event began.
After all, the Mustangs finished fifth in the United Division. There was plenty of debate on whether Mainland should have received one of the tournament's two at-large bids.
But, Mainland beat top-seeded Egg Harbor Township 50-39 in the first round and fourth-seeded St. Joseph Academy 45-35 in the second round. Before this year, no No. 8 seed had ever won a tournament game.
On Saturday, Cook used his strength to take over the game in the third quarter. He scored 12 points that period, most of them in the lane.
Timely 3-pointers from Christian Rodgers (eight points) and Tim Travagline (11 points) helped Mainland build a 10-point, fourth quarter lead.
But, the Hermits took advantage of Mainland’s poor foul shooting to rally. Bethea (16 points) scored on several acrobatic drives to the basket.
St. Augustine appeared to have survived when it twice led by three points in overtime.
But, Cook refused to let the Mustangs crumble. He scored in the lane, was fouled and made the free throw to tie the score with 1:18 left.
After Cook’s foul shots gave the Mustangs the lead, Bethea missed a 3-pointer from the right wing as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Mainland celebrated as soon as the buzzer sounded.
They eventually retrieved Cook from the locker room to receive the MVP trophy and pose for team pictures. Cook handled the post-game media scrum just fine.
The CAL began its current title game in 1992. The league started its tournament in 2012. There hasn't been a more improbable boys winner than the Mustangs.
“How to sum it up?” Mainland coach Danny Williams said. “I have no idea. It goes back to the players' resiliency and toughness. All those clichés a coach says, fight to the end and all that, that’s what they did.”
PHOTOS from the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament boys basketball final
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 2
The eighth-seeded Mainland Regional boys basketball team celebrates beating St. Augustine Prep 58-56 in overtime to win the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament on Saturday at Absegami High School. Cohen Cook (3) was the game's MVP.
Mainland Regional’s Jamie Tyson (4) tries to shoot against St. Augustine’s Ife Okebiorun, left, and Elijah Brown in the second quarter during the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament boys final at Absegami High School.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.