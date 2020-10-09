No. 8 Ocean City football improves to 2-0

"We wanted to get out of the gate with our foot on the gas and not let up till the last buzzer sounds," said Repetti, a 17-year-old resident of the Petersburg section in Upper Township. "We run and pass. Most of our plays were read-options, and they went my way."

On Ocean City's third possession, Wilson ran 27 yards around left end for the score.

A pass to Jamison got the Red Raiders to midfield on their next possession, and Schneider caught a 50-yard TD pass in the first minute of the second quarter for a 27-0 lead.

Smith said Repetti has a good command of the game and that Schneider impacts the game in all three phases — on offense, at defensive back and as a kick returner on special teams.

"We knew we had to get out quick and do what we can do," said Schneider, a 17-year-old Ocean City resident. "We have our top seven tacklers back, and our offensive line dominates every week. They (Oakcrest) didn't double-cover me."

Good runs by Sean Mazzitelli and Repetti put Ocean City on the Oakcrest 1-yard line, and Wilson capped the drive with a touchdown.

Jamison's 5-yard touchdown catch was in a crowd in the middle of the end zone.

Oakcrest, led by quarterback Nissim Respes, drove to the Ocean City 12-yard line in the fourth quarter, but O.C. cornerback Tim Waller intercepted a pass at the goal line to end the threat.

