No. 8 Ocean City football improves to 2-0

MAYS LANDING — The Ocean City High School football team's big-play offense quickly overpowered Oakcrest on Friday.
Quarterback Joe Repetti and wide receiver Jake Schneider led visiting Ocean City to a 48-0 win. The visiting Red Raiders (2-0), ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, scored a touchdown each time they had the ball in the first half and led 41-0 at intermission. Oakcrest fell to 0-2.
Repetti threw four TD passes, three to the speedy 5-foot-7 Schneider and one to tight end Brad Jamison. Running back Jacob Wilson added two touchdown runs, and Jake Inserra added a score early in the second half.
"I told the team to get going right out of the gate, play well and play fast, and we were able to do that," Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. "I think our guys up front really dominated and when you do that, good things will happen."
After Oakcrest went three-and-out on its opening drive, the Red Raiders took over with good field position. Following two first downs, Schneider caught a 29-yard touchdown pass moving right to left with three minutes gone in the game. The PAT was no good, and Ocean City led 6-0.
Repetti and Schneider, both seniors, connected again on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 6 minutes, 5 second left in the first quarter. Kicker Brendan McGonigle made the first of six consecutive extra points to finish the game.
"We wanted to get out of the gate with our foot on the gas and not let up till the last buzzer sounds," said Repetti, a 17-year-old resident of the Petersburg section in Upper Township. "We run and pass. Most of our plays were read-options, and they went my way."
On Ocean City's third possession, Wilson ran 27 yards around left end for the score.
A pass to Jamison got the Red Raiders to midfield on their next possession, and Schneider caught a 50-yard TD pass in the first minute of the second quarter for a 27-0 lead.
Smith said Repetti has a good command of the game and that Schneider impacts the game in all three phases — on offense, at defensive back and as a kick returner on special teams.
"We knew we had to get out quick and do what we can do," said Schneider, a 17-year-old Ocean City resident. "We have our top seven tacklers back, and our offensive line dominates every week. They (Oakcrest) didn't double-cover me."
Good runs by Sean Mazzitelli and Repetti put Ocean City on the Oakcrest 1-yard line, and Wilson capped the drive with a touchdown.
Jamison's 5-yard touchdown catch was in a crowd in the middle of the end zone.
Oakcrest, led by quarterback Nissim Respes, drove to the Ocean City 12-yard line in the fourth quarter, but O.C. cornerback Tim Waller intercepted a pass at the goal line to end the threat.
