OCEAN CITY — Jack Davis' knee was swollen Friday, and he walked with a slight limp.

That did not stop the senior from making an impact.

Davis scored late in the third quarter to start a four-goal rally that led the top-seeded Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team to a 12-2 victory over second-seeded Lower Cape May Regional in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship at Carey Stadium.

The Red Raiders (11-6), No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, also won the title last season. Ocean City, which is undefeated against conference opponents, also captured the CAL American Division title this spring. The Capers Tigers (15-2) won the National Division.

“I just tried to move the ball around as much as possible and be a role player and have the boys step up,” Davis said.

Overall, Davis scored three to go with an assist.

“We have been up and down with injuries, but I’ll tell you what, he is as tough as they come,” Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre said of Davis, who injured his knee May 11 in a win over Holy Spirit. “Not many kids would play through an injury like he has. You can see it on the field. He’s not going 100%. Like, he physically can’t go 100%, but he is giving you everything he has.”

Ocean City led 5-1 at halftime. With 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third quarter, Davis scored. John Williams, Charlie Schutta and Chayston Labarr each scored in a span of 1 minute, 14 seconds to quickly extend the lead to 9-1. Williams, a freshman, came in after standout faceoff specialist Dylan Dwyer injured his ankle during the second quarter. Williams, who had only had four faceoff attempts in a varsity game before Friday, scored his goal after winning a faceoff. It was his first career goal.

“That was honestly the turning point, when he scored,” LaTorre said. “When he scored, the momentum just swung our way.”

Davis praised many of his teammates Friday. First, he was pleased with how Williams played after Dwyer got hurt. He also pointed to Bryce Hanin, who scored in the fourth quarter, and defenders Ryan Ireland, Paul Tjoumakaris and Jackson Agnellini.

Pat Grimley scored four for the Red Raiders to reach 50 for the season. The junior has now scored 50 or more in all three of his high school seasons. Also Friday, Schutta scored twice and had two assists, and Tjoumakaris added two assists. Agnellini added one assist.

“It’s about the next man, honestly,” Davis said. “The defense held their own and got us the ball back on those turnovers. The transition game was on point. I give it to the defense, like I always do. They are underappreciated, and I want to give them some looks too.”

Lower entered the game with 12 straight wins. With three 40-plus goal scorers in Taj Turner (48), Mack Bonner (46), Brandon Loper (41), the Caper Tigers have greatly improved since their 5-9 season in 2021. Last year, Lower went 11-5 and lost in the CAL semifinals.

Lower's only other league loss this spring came against Holy Spirit on April 17. The Caper Tigers’ two biggest conference wins were arguably both against Mainland Regional (11-4): 10-9 on May 6 and 9-8 on Wednesday in the semifinals. Lower also beat Haddon Township (11-5) in one of its tough nonconference games.

“Every year, this is one of our three goals,” LaTorre said of the championship. “I’m very proud we were able to come here and execute against a high-quality team. I know the score looks a lot further away than the game actually was, but I truly believe Lower Cape May is a high quality team. They are very well-coached and a hard-working group of guys. I can’t say enough about how well they are.”

Jake Robson scored both goals for Lower. Bonner added three ground balls, and Robson and Isiah Carr-Wing each had two. Quinten Hagan made eight saves. LaTorre once coached Caper Tigers coach Cole Blackley and two Lower assistants.

“For a 5-1 (first) half, it felt a lot closer than it was,” LaTorre said. “My hat’s off to Lower Cape May’s coaching staff. Those guys, what they are doing with Lower Cape May, I am telling you now, Lower Cape May will be in this game and competing for that championship the next few years. What they are doing, Lower’s going to be one of the harder teams to beat in the next few years.”

Ocean City and Lower will await to get their seedings Monday for the state playoffs.

“I’m excited, “said LaTorre, who will be at the seeding meeting Monday and expects Ocean City to earn the second or third seed in the South Jersey Group III bracket, depending on the outcome of the Moorestown-Notre Dame contest Saturday.

Ocean City lost in the sectional semifinals in 2022 and won the title in 2021.

“It’s an amazing feeling (to win the CAL), but the job’s not finished yet,” Davis said. “It would mean the world to us (seniors) if we played our hardest the next couple and got the state, not just the South Jersey.”