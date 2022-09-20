No. 8 O.C. field hockey beats Hammonton 3-1: Roundup

The Ocean City High School field hockey team, ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, beat host Hammonton 3-1 on Tuesday in a key Cape-Atlantic League American Conference game.

Ella Jefferson and Andi Helphenstine each scored in the first quarter for the Red Raiders (4-1-1).

Ocean City added a goal in the fourth quarter, and Taryn Dolka made 15 saves for the win. Hammonton’s Kiley Kozlowski scored in the third quarter off an assist by Gracie Donio. Angelina Catania made 12 saves for the Blue Devils (3-1).

Barnegat 7, Lakewood 0: Alyson Sojak scored three goals for host Barnegat (5-0) and Camryn White added two goals and two assists. Emilia Ercolino contributed a goal and an assist, and Jayna Greenblatt scored one goal. Madison Jackson had two assists. Emalie Menegus had three saves for the shutout. Lakewood dropped to 0-4.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 8, Bridgeton 0: Mina Lockhart and Isabella Elentrio each scored three goals for host OLMA (4-0). Lauren King added a goal and an assist, and Landyn Persicano scored once. Gabby Eaise, Maryanne Kelton and Molly Gallagher had assists. Bridgeton fell to 1-3.

Mainland Regional 3, Lower Cape May Regional 0: Emily Smith scored two goals for the visiting Mustangs (4-2). Elaina Dinofa made it 1-0 off an assist by Katherine Crozier-Carole. Farley O’Brien recorded the shutout with five saves. Sophia Vitelli had four stops for Lower (1-3).

Toms River North 5, Southern Regional 3: Olivia Fraticelli led host T.R. North (4-0) with three goals, and goalie Katie Marra made 13 saves for the win. Olivia Davis scored twice for Southern (3-4) and Jenna Sarnoski had one goal. Jessica Bruther added an assist. Rams goalie Claire Gosse and Emma Korenthal made six and two saves, respectively.

Lacey Township 4, Donovan Catholic 0: The host Lions (6-1) scored three goals in the second quarter and added one in the fourth. Evelynn Sernotti made 30 saves for Donovan Catholic (1-2-1).

Girls soccer

Atlantic Christian 2, Kings Christian 1: Alicia O’Donnell scored a goal and assisted on Eden Wilson’s goal for visiting Atlantic Christian (3-0). Taylor Sutton made 18 saves for the win. Arianna Brown scored for Kings Christian, and Bridget Levardoski had 17 saves.

Boys soccer

Kings Christian 4, Atlantic Christian 2: Sam Glancey and Chase Leach each scored for Atlantic Christian.

Boys cross country

Mainland Regional 25, Egg Harbor Township 34;

Mainland Regional 22, Millville 36;

Egg Harbor Township 25, Millville 34

1. Ryan Taylor EHT 16:48; 2. Elliot Post MR 17:04; 3. Arjun Patel MIL 18:43; 4. Amir Halim EHT 18:58; 5. Ethan Bongiovanni MR 19:10; 6. Trey Goldstein MR 19:13; 7. Jose Bruno MIL 19:32; 8. Micah Miller MR 19:50; 9. Tim Robbins MIL 20:18; 10. Jonathan Fox EHT 20:44; 11. Justin Yon MR 20:59; 12. Abram Post MR 21:09; 13. Theo Lucey EHT 21:12; 14. Matthew McDevitt EHT 21:16; 15. EHT 21:56.

Records: Mainland 4-0.

Ocean City 16, Atlantic City 47;

Ocean City 15, Vineland 50;

Atlantic City 18, Vineland 37

1. Nick Scarangelli OC 16:26; 2. Matt Hoffman OC 16:54; 3. Chris Sardy OC 17:16; 4. Ethan Buck OC 17:30; 5. Adonis Hernandez AC 17:35; 6. Colin Abbott OC 17:42; 7. Zach Hutchinson OC 17:43; 8. Caleb Aristizabal OC 18:09; 9. Sam Ritti OC 18:19; 10. Muhammad Khan AC 18:48

Girls cross country

Mainland Regional 15, Millville 49;

Mainland Regional 21, Egg Harbor Township 34;

Egg Harbor Township 15, Millville 49

1. Sofia Day MR 19:05; 2. Gillian Lovett MR 19:35; 3. Michaela Schlemo EHT 20:32; 4. Lindsay Taylor EHT 20:45; 5. Claudia Booth MR 21:18; 6. Ava McDole MR 21:34; 7. Chloe Malone MR 21:35; 8. Bithania Andermain EHT 21:52; 9. Taylor Rooney EHT 22:22; 10. Paige Pacquing EHT 22:40; 11. Molly Ireland EHT 23:47; 12. Sydney Luff MR 24:28; 13. Autumn Mutsch MIL 24:50; 14. Sarah Rutledge EHT 25:53; 15. Lily Winkler EHT 25:58.

Records: Mainland 4-0.

Girls tennis

Absegami 5, Hammonton 0

Singles: Olivia Hughes d. Grace Kappauf 6-0, 6-0; Cassandra Hughes d. Natalie Sole 6-0, 6-0; Sarina Pollino d. Adrianna Palmore 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Alyssa Bailey-Neha Pandeya d. Isabella Royer-Laila Palmore 6-0, 6-0; Madison Band-Sophia Jenkins d. Samantha Irwin-Mia Donio 6-2, 6-2.

Records: Absegami 4-1; Hammonton 1-5.

Vineland 5, Millville 0

Singles: Gianina Speranza d. Arielis Martinez 6-1, 6-3; Luciana Day d. Cheyanna Snyder 6-4, 6-2; Trista Suppi d. Rebecca Lore 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: Olivia Griggs-Gabriella Vega d. Brianna Miller-Jocelyn Eduardo 6-0, 6-0; Blake Harris-Natalia Ponce d. Savanna Hadley-Sophia Scarpulla 6-1, 6-0.

Records: Millville 0-7; Vineland 8-3.

Lower Cape May Regional 5, Oakcrest 0

Singles: Sam Mancuso d. Cece Capone 6-1, 6-1; Vika Simonsen d. Michaela Hearn 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Gilbert d. Samantha McDow 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Jayci Shivers-Bryn Popdan d. Bindiya Dave-Vanessa Lee 6-3, 6-2; Ainsley Reed-Hailey Elwell d. Trinity Brown-Gabrielle Tropiano 6-1, 6-2.

Records: LCM 6-1; Oakcrest 4-3.