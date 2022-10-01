No. 8 EHT boys soccer shuts out No. 1 St. Augustine: Late Friday roundup

Gilmer Mendoza and Nate Biersbach each scored to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over rival St. Augustine Prep in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Friday.

The Hermits (7-2-1) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles (8-2) are No. 8.

Ryan Evenson added an assist for EHT. Brett Barnes made one save.

St. Augustine defeated EHT 1-0 on Sept. 13.

Mainland Reg. 4, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: The Mustangs (3-6-1) continued its unbeaten streak. Ethan Rovins, Roody Ducasse, Matt Dilkes and Bryan Perez scored. Javier Torres added two assists. Owen Chew and Nathan Waters each had one assist. Jeff Thomas made one save. Mainland is 3-0-1 in its last four games.

Evan Shoffler scored for the Caper Tigers (4-5). Anderson Ryan made six saves.

Hammonton 4, Bridgeton 0: John Waddell finished with two assist and a goal for the Blue Devils (6-2-2). Carter Bailey, Gavin West and Tyler Lowe each scored once. Michael Darnell made two saves. The Bulldogs fell to 0-8-1.

Vineland 2, ACIT 0: Austin Donato and Jonathan Vergara scored for the Fighting Clan (2-5-1). Ethan Spinnato had two assists. Tristan DeLeon made 10 saves. Erick Perez made eight for ACIT (2-5-1).

Ocean City 3, Cedar Creek 0: Jon Leap had a goal and an assist for the Red Raiders (7-1-1). Kai Lindsay and Anthony Evans each scored. Dan Leiser had an assist. Logan Smith made one save. Kyle O'Connor made three saves for the Pirates (3-6-2).

Millville 1, Williamstown 0: Shaun McCarthy scored in the second half for the Thunderbolts (5-2-1). Matthew Sooy made two saves. Shane Graham also made two for Williamstown (3-5-1).

St. Rose 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Aiden Bonczek and Michael Conlon scored for St. Rose (6-2-1). Jack Harmon made eight saves. The Lions fell to 4-4-1.

Buena Reg. 8, St. Joseph 1: Matthew Lillia scored three and added two assists for Buena (4-2-1). Stephen Pepper added two assists. Anthony Satero had two assists and one goal. Liam Atkinson, Ethan Ennis, Jake Harris and Josh Blasberg each scored. Geoff Blasberg made two saves. Ty Powell scored for the Wildcats (1-6).

Field hockey

No. 7 Ocean City 10, Atlantic City 0: Tricia Nicoletti scored four and added an assist for the Red Raiders (6-1-1). Julia Neff scored twice. Ellie Kutschera, Bre Fabi, Julianna Duff and Ella Jefferson each scored once. Taylor Amstutz and Andi Helphenstine each had an assist. Taryn Dolka did not make a save in the shutout. Ocean City led 7-0 after the first quarter. The Vikings fell to 0-8.

Holy Spirit 8, Bridgeton 0: Lauren Cella, Aggie Forte and Kira Murray each scored twice and added an assist for the Spartans (4-3). Megan Phillips scored once and had an assist. Taylor Lyons had one goal. Alex Graffius and Hanna Watson each had an assist. Piper Martin made one save. The Bulldogs fell to 1-9.

Middle Twp. 10, Vineland 0: Maddy Scarpa scored four and added two assists for the Panthers (7-1-1). Abbie Teefy had three assists. Abbey Cappelletti scored twice. Eliza Billingham, Gwen Boal, Hannah Cappelletti and Alli Brady each scored once. Julia Clarke had an assist. Hannah Hagan made three saves. The Fighting Clan fell to 3-6-1.

Cedar Creek 6, Oakcrest 0: Riley DeMarco scored four for the Pirates (7-1-2). Chesney Bugdon scored twice. Abby Messina and Cierra Sansone each had an assist. Delfina Vanelli made four saves. Anna Fogarty made 23 for the Falcons (1-5-2).

No. 11 Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Washington Twp. 1: Kara Wilson and Anna Smith scored for the Eagles (7-3). Jenna Gray added one assist. Semra Alabarda made 11 saves. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Karley DuCoin scored for Washington Township (6-3).

Lacey Twp. 2, Brick Memorial 0: Layla Baran and Autumn Mangan scored for the Lions (8-1-1). Isabelle Merola assisted on both goals. Maeve Meehan made five saves. Kylee McCauley-Kriegsman also made five for Brick Memorial (1-7-1).