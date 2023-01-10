No. 8 EHT boys edge Williamstown: Late Monday roundup

Jamil Wilkins scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team to a 50-44 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game Monday

The host Eagles (9-2) are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11.

Jay-Nelly Reyes had 14 points, five rebounds and three steals for EHT. DJ Germann scored 11 to go with four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Keion Elliot had six rebounds, four points and four steals. Christian Rando had five rebounds and scored three. CJ Ford scored one.

The Eagles trailed 8-5 after the first quarter but outscored Williamstown 14-7 in the second and 23-11 in the third.

For Williamstown (3-7), Cristian Mazzamuto scored 13 points, and Fred Orock added 10. Landon Eaton scored eight, and Owen Denton had seven.

Millville 69, Hammonton 67: Khalon Foster scored a team-leading 20 for the Thunderbolts (7-2). Raquan Ford scored 17, and Jaden Merrill added 10. Donte Smith scored nine, Terrence Todd six. Kevin Rivera (four) and Jabbar Barriento (three) also scored.

Kenny Smith scored a game-high 32 for the Blue Devils (5-3). Joseph Gillen scored 12, and Nic Johnson added 11. Tyler Lowe (eight) and Bryce Nicholson and Jake Edwards (two each) also scored.

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 78, Oakcrest 42: Cohen Cook topped the host Mustangs (9-1), with 27 points. Mainland led 18-15 after eight minutes and outscored Oakcrest 42-15 in the middle quarters. Jamie Tyson and Tim Travagline added 13 and 12 points, respectively, and Rocco Debiaso and Shaun Williamson scored six apiece. Keaton Loewenstern contributed four.

For Oakcrest (4-4), Darrell Newton scored 14, Darryl Gause 12 and Jack O'Brien six.

ACIT 56, Vineland 39: Jake Edwards, Yamdry Hernandez and Zahir Davis-Roberts each scored 12 for the RedHawks (8-2). Hernandez grabbed six rebounds, and Stroud added five. Jayden Lopez scored 10 and had 10 assists. Jameil Quintana scored eight to go with eight rebounds. Nasir Tucker had seven assists, four rebounds and two points.

James Hitchens Jr. scored 11, and DJ Clark scored 10. Breon Herbert (nine), Kyelle Ruiz (three) and Noah Sarnoff, Emmanunel Doivilus and Olufemi Sode (two each) also scored.

Lower Cape May Reg. 62, Cape May Tech 32: Ty Bonner scored a game-high 18 for the Caper Tigers (9-0). He made four 3s and added four steals and three rebounds. Jacob Bey scored 17, and Braswell Thomas added eight. Mike Cronin had seven rebounds, six points, three steals and three assists. Kamauri Wright (five), John Fernandez (four) and Mason Cronin and Macky Bonner (two each) also scored.

Colin Gery and Benjamin Lynch each scored seven for the Hawks (0-8), and Nicholas Boehm added six. Michael Coleman and Alec Dooley each scored three, and Chance Ginyard, Nick Kroesche and Adam Dille each scored two.

Middle Twp. 46, Ocean City 36: Re Ale Basquine scored 17 for the Panthers (5-4), and Anthony Trombetta added 11. Aydan Howell scored eight, and Bubba McNeil added six. Troy Billiris and Jamir McNeil each scored two. Middle trailed 13-2 after the first quarter but outscored the Red Raiders 17-4 in the second to take a 19-17 lead at halftime.

Omero Chevere led Ocean City with 16 points. Sean Sakers scored nine, Patrick Grimley six. Dylan Schlatter scored four, and Ben McGonigle added one. The Red Raiders fell to 4-6.

Absegami 59, Barnegat 55: Hassan Bey scored 21 to go with five rebounds and three steals for the Braves (7-4). Isiah Akpassa scored 12, and Baseem Taliaferro added 10. Charles Jerkins scored eight to go with eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Bey had nine rebounds, Taliaferro added seven. Rameer Pender scored six and had four rebounds. Kenny Van Houten scored two.

Shawn Javines scored 16 for Barnegat (2-8), and Mason Krey and Jamari Smith each added 12. Cole Toddings (eight), Alex Churney (three) and Luke Tortorici and Todd Muhammad (two each) also scored.