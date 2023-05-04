The Buena Regional High School baseball team survived a late rally to beat visiting St. Joseph 14-11 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Thursday.

The Chiefs (15-1), ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, two in the fourth and six in the fifth to go up 14-6. St. Joseph scored five runs in the top of the seventh.

Riley Betts went 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs for Buena, and Cole Shover was 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Vinnie Dalponte had a double and two RBIs, Tre Carano was 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI, and Zachary Strouse was 2 for 4.

Wildwood 12, Bridgeton 1: Novian Craig struck out nine and allowed just one hit in five innings for the Warriors (7-5), which played Bridgeton in a doubleheader. . Ryan Troiano went 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Ryan Jarvie went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI. Harley Buscham had two runs and an RBI. Buddy Morey each had an RBI and a run.

Leroy Ortiz Rodriguez had an RBI for Bridgeton (2-14). Tyler Suppa singled and scored.

Wildwood 20, Bridgeton 1: Jake Craig struck out 10 and allowed three hits in four innings to earn the win. Brian Cunniff went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for the Warriors. Ryan Jarvie went 2 for 2 with three runs. Logan Totten doubled and had three RBIs. Harley Buscham scored four runs, and Junior Hans scored three. Both had an RBI. Ryan Troiano had an RBI and run.

Mariano Pantaleon singled and scored for Bridgeton (2-15).

ACIT 4, Absegami 1: Carmine Sausto went 2 for with two runs for the Red Hawks (4-9(. Wilfredo Lugo and Angelo Gonzalez each went 2 for 3. Anthony Gaitano singled and scored. Logan Ruga had two RBIs. Pat Urmson scored once. Logan struck out eight and allowed just two hits in 62/3 innings.

Hunter Morrison and Vraj Sheth each struck out two in three innings for Absegami (10-5).Matthew Johansen scored for the Braves.

Glassboro 5, Oakcrest 3: Gavin Dillard went 2 for 3 with a solo homer and three runs for visiting Glassboro (9-5) and Peter Dempster had a double, a run and an RBI. The Bulldogs took a 4-0 lead and Oakcrest scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gunnar Smith was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Falcons (3-12) and Mason Kurtz had a double, a run and an RBI.