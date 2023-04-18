Alyson Sojak scored four goals and added three assists to lead the Barnegat High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-1 victory over Manchester Township in a Shore Conference B South Division game Monday.
Calli Dunn scored three ad had three assists for the Bengals (6-1), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Savia Singh scored four, and Lizzie Medina added two. Medina and Singh each had an assist. Hailee Lutz, Emilia Ercolino, Olivia Carll, Kallie Kawka and Samantha Manco each scored once. Emalie Menegus made four saves.
Riley McGuire scored for Manchester Township (1-1).
Clearview Reg. 17, EggHarbor Twp. 0: Avery Roberts had four assists and two goals for the Pioneers (4-2), who scored 11 in the first half. Isabelle Derolf and Grace Kulbach each scored two. For the Eagles (0-3), Angelina Petracci had three ground balls and two draw controls. Skyler Wood and Paige Pacquing each had two ground balls. Suhayla Johnson- Ramirez made 11 saves.
Donovan Catholic 18, Pinelands Reg. 8: Lily Balmann scored three and added two assists for the Wildcats (0-3). Alyssa Brown and Norah Maleski each scored two. Olivia Shertenlieb scored once. Emma Murry made 12 saves. For Donovan Catholic (1-2), Gianna Rao scored five.
Boys tennis
Cedar Creek 5, Wildwood Catholic 0
Singles: Kyle O'Connor d. Chris Papageorgio 6-3, 6-2; Daniel Perez d. Evan Landis 6-2, 6-1; Owen Nowalsky d.Christian Sorenson 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato and Shane Houck d. Chuckie Clunn and Jack Kurty 6-0, 6-1; Chris Lam and Xavier Winston, Cedar Creek, def. Brody Zuccarello and Jack Regior 6-0, 6-0
Records: Cedar Creek 3-1; Wildwood 0-2
St. Augustine 3, Middle Twp. 2
Singles: Vincent Polistina SA d. Simon Hardin 6-3, 6-2; Cole Polistina SA d. 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; Santino Casale SA d. Markos Sakoulas 6-3, 3-6, 6-2
Doubles: Steve Berrodin and Will Casterline, Middle Township, def. Josh Gatesman and John Terista 6-0, 6-1; Will Casterline and Tommy Barber, Middle Township, def. Jacob Holzer and Nathaniel Paradela 6-2, 7-6
Records: St. Augustine 2-1; Middle 3-3
Donovan Catholic 18, Pinelands Reg. 8: Lily Balmann scored three and added two assists for the Wildcats (0-3). Alyssa Brown and Norah Maleski each scored two. Olivia Shertenlieb scored once. Emma Murry made 12 saves. For Donovan Catholic (1-2), Gianna Rao scored five.
