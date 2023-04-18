No. 8 Barnegat 17, Manchester Twp. 1:

Alyson Sojak scored four goals and added three assists to lead the Barnegat High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-1 victory over Manchester Township in a Shore Conference B South Division game Monday.

Calli Dunn scored three ad had three assists for the Bengals (6-1), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Savia Singh scored four, and Lizzie Medina added two. Medina and Singh each had an assist. Hailee Lutz, Emilia Ercolino, Olivia Carll, Kallie Kawka and Samantha Manco each scored once. Emalie Menegus made four saves.

Riley McGuire scored for Manchester Township (1-1).

Donovan Catholic 18, Pinelands Reg. 8: Lily Balmann scored three and added two assists for the Wildcats (0-3). Alyssa Brown and Norah Maleski each scored two. Olivia Shertenlieb scored once. Emma Murry made 12 saves. For Donovan Catholic (1-2), Gianna Rao scored five.