The Vineland High School baseball team, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, beat second-ranked St. Augustine Prep 9-8 on Friday in Buena Vista Township. Vineland (12-4) collected 12 hits.

Donny Gomez had two RBIs and two runs for the Fighting Clan, and Anthony Rakotz scored two and had an RBI. Xavier Cortez went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Christian Willis went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Benedetto Andreoli had a hit, a run and an RBI, and Yoan Feliz got a hit and scored a run.

Marco Levari homered twice and had five RBIs for the Hermits (12-4). Gabe Gillespie went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Joe Erace, CJ Furey, Jake Meyers, DJ Lloyd and Jack Cappuccio each scored once. Jameson Dobis and Manny Aponte each struck out three.

Wildwood 11, Weehawkin 4: Jake Craig went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI for the visiting Warriors (9-5), and Broc Denke was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Junior Hans was 2 for 5 and Novian Craig added a double and an RBI. Brian Cunniff and Harley Buscham each had a hit and two runs.

Winning pitcher Ryan Troiano went six innings and gave up six hits and four runs, with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Buscham worked one inning and allowed no hits.

For Weehawkin (5-9), of Hudson County, Sebastian Stratton went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.