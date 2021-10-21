No. 7 Pinelands edges No. 5 TRN in Shore Conference tourney: Late Wednesday Roundup

Molly Quigley-Sanborn finished with a team-leading 15 assists to lead the 11th-seeded Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over sixth-seeded Toms River North in a Shore Conference Tournament first-round match Wednesday.

Set scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-21.

The Wildcats (15-5) are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Toms River North (11-4) is ranked No. 5.

Bailey Lawrence added 13 assists, seven digs and five service points for Pinelands. Olivia Benson finished with 13 digs and five kills. Caitlyn Downes added 18 digs and seven service points. Jayne Wilkinson added 11 kills and four blocks. Arianna Loftus had seven digs.

Pinelands will travel to third-seeded Southern Regional in the quarterfinals Friday. The Rams are ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11.

No. 6 Southern Reg. 2, Rumson-Fair Haven 0: The Rams (17-10) won their first-round match by set scores of 25-15, 25-11. Hailea Krause finished with nine kills and three digs. Molly Regulski added 14 assists, seven service points and five digs. Brianna Otto added seven digs, three assists and three service points. Jordyn Hamlin finished with five kills, five digs and seven service points. Rumson-Fair Haven fell to 13-7.