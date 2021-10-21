No. 7 Pinelands edges No. 5 TRN in Shore Conference tourney: Late Wednesday Roundup

Molly Quigley-Sanborn finished with a team-leading 15 assists to lead the 11th-seeded Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over sixth-seeded Toms River North in a Shore Conference Tournament first-round match Wednesday.
Set scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-21.
The Wildcats (15-5) are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Toms River North (11-4) is ranked No. 5.
Bailey Lawrence added 13 assists, seven digs and five service points for Pinelands. Olivia Benson finished with 13 digs and five kills. Caitlyn Downes added 18 digs and seven service points. Jayne Wilkinson added 11 kills and four blocks. Arianna Loftus had seven digs.
Pinelands will travel to third-seeded Southern Regional in the quarterfinals Friday. The Rams are ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11.
No. 6 Southern Reg. 2, Rumson-Fair Haven 0: The Rams (17-10) won their first-round match by set scores of 25-15, 25-11. Hailea Krause finished with nine kills and three digs. Molly Regulski added 14 assists, seven service points and five digs. Brianna Otto added seven digs, three assists and three service points. Jordyn Hamlin finished with five kills, five digs and seven service points. Rumson-Fair Haven fell to 13-7.
Field Hockey
Barnegat 8, Jackson Liberty 0: Alyson Sojak scored four goals and added two assists for the Bengals (14-3). Camryn White scored twice and had an assist. Julianna Cannizzaro and Nicole Schiverea each scored once. Sarah Duke made 24 saves for Jackson Liberty (5-10-1).
Brick Memorial 1, Lacey Twp. 0: Megan Ingenito scored for Brick (6-10). Madilyn Satter made 24 saves. Maeve Meehan made two for Lacey (10-7-1).
Cumberland Reg. 1, Timber Creek 0: Caitlyn Lupton scored an assist from Cadence Conti for the Colts (10-2). Brianna Shamoian made 14 saves for Timber Creek (3-13).
Oakcrest 3, Buena Reg. 1: Katie Haye scored twice for the Falcons (4-8-3). Lauren Haye added two assists. Paige Aiken scored once. Rachel Carson had an assist. Anna Foggerty made three saves. For Buena (3-12), Adrianna Cortes scored off an assist from Madison Hand in the third quarter, Jamirah Roberts made 11 saves.
Girls Soccer
Mainland Reg. 2, Hammonton 0: Jane Meade and Alyssa Turner each scored for Mustangs (12-3-1), who are ranked no. 10 in The Press of Elite 11. Emma Karver and Julia Kaes assisted on the goals. Genevieve Morrison made two saves in the shutout. Emma Peretti made nine saves for Hammonton (4-6-2).
Wildwood Catholic 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Nola Quinn and Ivy Bolle scored for the Crusaders (8-6). Both assisted on their goals. Grace Murphy made four saves. Kaitlyn McGuigan scored for Lower (4-10). Kaia Ray made 12 saves.
Cumberland Reg. 3, Clayton 1: Bridget Hitchner, Alee Lorito and Melanie Sloan each scored for the Colts (6-9). Hitchner, Saniya Chappius and Taryn Richie each had an assist. Emily Bokma made nine saves. Jayda Chambers scored for Clayton (11-4-1). Julia Holland made five saves.
Schalick 7, Wildwood 1: Schalick (10-4-1) led 6-0 at halftime. Kerri Jackson scored three. For the Warriors (7-9), Kalei Budney scored off an assist from Kaydence Oakley. Brooke Steckel made 10 saves.
No. 5 Millville 6, Cedar Creek 0: Sadie Drozdowski scored three and added an assist for the Thunderbolts (12-1), who are ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11. Olivia Giordano finished with three assists and scored once. Julianna Giordano scored twice. Natalie Burkhart had an assist. Gabby Wheatly made four saves.
Gianna Thoms made nine saves for the Pirates (6-7).
