No. 7 OLMA beats Cedar Creek in CAL interconference swim meet

MAYS LANDING — The Our Lady of Mercy Academy swim team took 10 first places Tuesday in a 114-56 Cape-Atlantic League interconference win over host Cedar Creek.

Isabela Valle and Scarlett McGlinchey each had two individual wins for OLMA, ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, in the meet at the George L. Hess Educational Complex. Izzy Rossi and Ellie McDonough were each on all three winning relay teams.

The Villagers, a contender in the strong CAL American Conference, improved to 2-1 overall. OLMA’s only loss was 100-70 to second-ranked Mainland Regional. Cedar Creek fell to 3-2.

“I think everybody did really well,” OLMA’s first-year coach, Stephen Tucker, said. “We come in each week looking to get better every day, and I think today we swam some really fast times to start off January, to start the new year.”

McGlinchey won the 50-meter freestyle in 28.30 seconds, 1.14 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Cedar Creek’s Amber Klose. McGlinchey anchored the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays and won the 100 breaststroke.

“Things went very well. I like the energy the team gives, and everybody did a great job,” said McGilinchey, a 15-year-old sophomore from the Sewell section of Deptford Township. “Everybody was like really together as a team.”

In her three relay wins, Rossi led off in the 200 medley relay, anchored the 200 freestyle relay and swam second in the 400 freestyle relay.

“Cedar Creek is usually a strong team, so this is definitely a good meet for us,” said the 17-year-old senior from Mays Landing. “It was a good meet to come out and swim some good times, and I think we did a good job in doing that.”

Valle took first in the 200 freestyle in 2:11.73 and won the 400 freestyle in 4:37.98. She also led off the winning 400 freestyle relay.

Reese Hetzer won the 200 indivdual medley in 2:36.72 for the Villagers, and Abby Kern took the 100 butterfly in 1:13.20. Gia DiLeonardo won the 100 free in 1:03.56, edging Rossi by less than a foot. Sydney Bickett and Sarah Kern were on the winning 200 free relay.

Cedar Creek’s Kendra Canale won the 100 backstroke in 1:13.84, and DiLeonardo was second. Also for the Pirates, Sara Gutierrez, Georgiana Radovanovic, Logan Roesch and Kailey Wagner were second in the 200 free relay.

“We had nine best times today,” Cedar Creek coach Lauren Ciccariello said. “We swam well, and we were coming off the break and didn’t get to practice (Monday).”

The CAL National Conference only has four girls teams because the National has many coed teams. The four girls teams are Cedar Creek, Oakcrest, Middle Township and Holy Spirit. Cedar Creek has beaten Middle and Holy Spirit and will meet Oakcrest at the Hess School on Jan. 23.