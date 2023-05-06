Madison Wenner scored four goals to go with four draw controls and an assist to lead the Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team to a 13-4 victory over Pennsylvania's Spring-Ford in a nonconference game Saturday at the Tennessee Avenue fields.

Katie Pierce, Brynn Culmone and Delainey Sutley each scored twice for the Red Raiders (9-4), who are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. Sutley added nine draw controls. Gracie Pierce, Grace McAfee and Ryan Cooke each scored once. Pierce and Breanna Fabi each had an assist.

Defender Andi Helphenstine had two ground balls and two forced turnovers.

No. 4 Southern Reg. 16, Egg Harbor Twp. 2: Delaney Falk scored her 100th career goal for the Rams (9-2), who are No. 4 in the Elite 11. Falk and Deirdre Jones each scored three. Jones added two assists and seven ground balls, and Falk had five ground balls, five draw controls and three forced turnovers.

Callie Seik added two goals and an assist. Avery Smith, Izzy Muti and Julia Barry each scored once and had an assist. Piper Murray added two assists, and Emily Buczynski scored once. Adyson Griffin made four saves.

For the Eagles (1-11), Skyler Wood and Jessie Chishko each scored.

Boys lacrosse

No. 2 St. Augustine 8, No. 6 Ocean City 5: The Hermits improved to 7-4, while the Red Raiders fell to 7-5. No further information was available.

No. 11 Barnegat 14, Toms River South (From Friday): Luke Tortorici scored four and added three assists for the Bengals (10-2). Jakob Jason and Keegan Dunn each scored three. Seth Freiwald added two goals and an assist. Robert Sawicki had two assists and scored once. Bailey Carroll also scored once. Lucas Holland made 11 saves.

Toms River South fell to 3-9.