OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team has multiple playmakers, but Pat Grimley is one of the captains for a reason.

The senior scored six goals, including three in the second quarter, and added five assists to lead the Red Raiders to a 19-8 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday at Carey Stadium.

Ocean City’s Charlie Schutta scored twice to give the Red Raiders a 4-3 lead after the opening 12 minutes. Chase Labarr and Jack Davis also scored for Ocean City. In the second quarter, Grimley scored twice in the first four minutes to extend the lead to 6-3. Schutta and Grimley each scored to give the Red Raiders an 8-3 lead.

The Red Raiders (4-2) are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. Mainland (5-1) is No. 11.

"They definitely came out with some energy expecting to win," said Grimley, a junior who has scored 124 career goals. "First quarter was a dogfight. We just brought the energy and kept it going throughout the whole game. We just learned to capitalize. Coming off those two losses, our offense, we feel like we've been playing well. Even though we have been losing, we have been improving. This is something I'm excited to take into the next game, Shawnee on Saturday."

Ocean City has lost to Manasquan, the defending South Jersey Group I champion, and Don Bosco Prep, which is nationally ranked. The Red Raiders will also face No. 3 Shawnee, sixth-ranked Southern Regional, Rumson-Fair Haven and top-ranked St. Augustine Prep.

Coach Joe LaTorre likes to stack the Red Raiders' schedule to get his team battle-tested for the end of the season.

"We do this purposely because, from a mental toughness standpoint, you have to prepare for the worst possible scenarios and fight through that adversity," said LaTorre, noting the Red Raiders did not get home until after midnight from their Tuesday night game with Don Bosco and had to get to school Wedesday morning and then practice in the evening.

"These guys are showing time in and time out that they can battle back through adversity."

That showed Thursday in the second quarter when Ocean City went on a 6-1 run to take a 10-4 lead into halftime. LaBarr and Paul Tjoumakaris also scored in the second quarter. The Red Raiders extended their lead to 14-6 through three quarters. Schutta and Grimley each scored twice in the third.

"It took us a quarter to warm up and find the back of the net," said Grimley. "Me , personally, I have to bury them sooner. But I was happy with how our offense was clicking and how we were moving the ball around and finding open looks. It was very unselfish."

Schutta finished with five goals and three assists.

"We came out and we executed. We knew it was going to be a good game," said LaTorre, adding Mainland has "made strides this year, and we knew it was going to be a battle. But we just dug deep and just kept sticking to the game plan and, one goal at a time, just chipped away at it."

Winfield Dunn made seven saves. Davis scored three and added two assists. Labarr scored two and had two assists. John Moyer added two assists, and Dylan Dwyer, Bryce Hanin and Paul Tjoumakaris each scored once. Ocean City finished with 14 assists.

"I think they are seeing the field better," LaTorre said. "As the season goes on, we are seeing the open man and making the correct read for the offense. I couldn't be more proud. … You like seeing the unselfish play and moving the ball to the next guy. That's all I could ask for."

For Mainland, Joe DeGaetano and Jack Venneman each scored twice. Jude Maurer and DeGaetano each had two assists. Harrison LaMonica, Jack Walcoff and Jack Kwapinski each scored once. Carter Mostecki made five saves.

"Ocean City is always competitive, and you cannot overlook them or look past them," said Mainland coach Clayton Smith. "They are always well-coached and a well-balanced and disciplined team."

Mainland defeated Holy Spirit on April 5 and Cherry Hill East on April 13. The Mustangs will play Ocean City again May 9 but could also meet the Red Raiders in the CAL Tournament and in the S.J Group III playoffs.

"This game is a learning tool for us," Smith said. "We will look at it and try to have a better game the next time we meet."

